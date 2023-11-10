Week 11: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

We are in the heart of the season, and things are heating up. This week, all 12 teams are in on the action over the weekend. Below is all the info you need to know, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Friday, November 10th
Wyoming vs UNLV (8:45 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Saturday, November 11th
Nevada vs Utah State (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: TBA
San Diego State vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
New Mexico vs Boise State (8:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Fresno State vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Air Force vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum
If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
- Wyoming/UNLV: -5.5 UNLV, O/U 50.5
- Nevada/Utah State: -16.5 Utah State, O/U 56
- San Diego State/Colorado State: -4.5 Colorado State, O/U 47.5
- New Mexico/Boise State: -25 Boise State, O/U 60.5
- Fresno State/San Jose State: -1 Fresno State, O/U 56
- Air Force/Hawaii: -19 Air Force, O/U 47.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)
Game Previews:
- Wyoming
- UNLV
- Nevada
- Utah State
- San Diego State
- Colorado State
- New Mexico
- Boise State
- Fresno State
- San Jose State
- Air Force
- Hawaii
What to Watch For:
- Wyoming: Can the Cowboy defense keep the Rebel rushing attack in check?
- UNLV: Will the Rebels be able to beat one of the better teams in the Mountain West to solidify their status in that same tier?
- Nevada: Can the Wolf Pack continue their current run of good play and find a way to tame Utah State’s offense?
- Utah State: Will the Aggies find a way to be consistent or will they remain consistently inconsistent?
- San Diego State: Can the Aztecs find a way to salvage some aspect of their season?
- Colorado State: Will the Rams continue their progression forward and will they be able to beat a struggling team in their quest for a bowl game?
- New Mexico: Will the Lobos get a “marquee” win going up against the Broncos or will they continue sliding?
- Boise State: Can the Broncos even make a bowl game in their most trying season of this century?
- Fresno State: Will the Bulldogs be able to contain the Spartan offense?
- San Jose State: Can the Spartans upset the Bulldogs coming off a bye week?
- Air Force: How will the Falcons rebound from their first loss of the season?
- Hawaii: Will the Rainbow Warriors find a way to neutralize the the Falcon offense and can the score at all?
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
-
66%
Wyoming
-
33%
UNLV
Poll
Who will win?
-
9%
Nevada
-
90%
Utah State
Poll
Who will win?
-
8%
San Diego State
-
91%
Colorado State
Poll
Who will win?
-
8%
New Mexico
-
91%
Boise State
Poll
Who will win?
-
61%
Fresno State
-
38%
San Jose State
Poll
Who will win?
-
66%
Air Force
-
33%
Hawaii
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
Loading comments...