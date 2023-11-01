Mountaintop View 11-1-23. Reno vibes, Pitino patience, Bowl Games, CFP Rankings, POTW

It’s getting closer to the weekend, and that means more football games. Once again, it’s the mid-way point of the weekend, and we are already closer to game day. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Nevada has won two games in a row after not winning any for 13 months, and everyone can finally relax and enjoy themselves. Over their 16 game losing streak, it was hard to keep any hope, but Ken Wilson and his team endured. He credits the buy-in from the team and the constant competitiveness in practice as major reasons why they are now seeing the fruits of all the stressful labor. Next up, the Wolf Pack has a good chance to continue their winning ways against Hawaii.

Nelly Junior Joseph is back in the States and things are looking good for the Lobos. They dominated in the scrimmage despite only playing one returning starter and with Junior Joseph only able to have one practice with the team. Plus, the true freshman played well. Coach Pitino knows that there is a lot that still needs to come together for the Lobos to live up to their potential, and he says it will take time, but he likes his group.

Brett McMurphy has his latest round of bowl projections out this week. First off, he has Air Force in the Fiesta Bowl (this was before the initial CFP Rankings), which is awesome of the Falcons and the conference. As for other Mountain West teams, UNLV is in the Arizona Bowl, Fresno State is in the Hawaii Bowl, and Colorado State is playing in the Potato Bowl. Surprisingly, Boise State is his pick in the LA Bowl. Meanwhile, Wyoming is in the New Mexico Bowl. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have Utah State at this time.

Congratulations to the #MWSD Athletes of the Week



@CSUSwimDive's Lexie Trietley & Tess Whineray

@NevadaSwimDive's Lucia Gabino pic.twitter.com/itJjzGx9bi — Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) October 31, 2023

