Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 9. Are the Spartans back in the fold?

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl: Colorado State

I guess I’m back to seven teams? Out of the trio of Boise State, Utah State, and Colorado State, I don’t feel confident saying any of those teams definitely make a bowl, but it’s hard to count any of them out at this point, either based on their level or talent or remaining schedule or both. It’s looking like there will be two or three good teams, with the rest barely qualifying. Once again, the Mountain West will be known more for its depth, but this year it may also be known for a team the NY6.

Zach

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: N/A

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

The Broncos enter the bowl picture with a win over Wyoming. Their showdown agianst Fresno State will likely put the winner of that game into the number two bowl spot, which is the Los Angeles Bowl in this scenario. Air Force is still my favorite for the NY6 Bowl.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

The picture is becoming clearer with several strong second-half performances. I expect Boise to make it as well as Wyoming. The Spartans would be the good-feeling story if they can win two more. Let’s keep pushing for Air Force to win out and stay healthy.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

I’m not sure Utah State is consistent enough to get bowl-eligible, but I’ll put them in for now. On the other hand, there is definitely a chance for only 5 bowl teams.

Adam

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Dom

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Utah State and Colorado State had a quick fall-off for me. San Jose State is hot and made it back on my list. Outside of that, everything stays the same in terms of teams going bowling.