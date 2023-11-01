Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 9. Are the Spartans back in the fold?

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.
Mike
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl: Colorado State
I guess I’m back to seven teams? Out of the trio of Boise State, Utah State, and Colorado State, I don’t feel confident saying any of those teams definitely make a bowl, but it’s hard to count any of them out at this point, either based on their level or talent or remaining schedule or both. It’s looking like there will be two or three good teams, with the rest barely qualifying. Once again, the Mountain West will be known more for its depth, but this year it may also be known for a team the NY6.
Zach
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: N/A
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
The Broncos enter the bowl picture with a win over Wyoming. Their showdown agianst Fresno State will likely put the winner of that game into the number two bowl spot, which is the Los Angeles Bowl in this scenario. Air Force is still my favorite for the NY6 Bowl.
Jeff
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
The picture is becoming clearer with several strong second-half performances. I expect Boise to make it as well as Wyoming. The Spartans would be the good-feeling story if they can win two more. Let’s keep pushing for Air Force to win out and stay healthy.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
I’m not sure Utah State is consistent enough to get bowl-eligible, but I’ll put them in for now. On the other hand, there is definitely a chance for only 5 bowl teams.
Adam
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: San Jose State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
Dom
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: San Jose State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
Utah State and Colorado State had a quick fall-off for me. San Jose State is hot and made it back on my list. Outside of that, everything stays the same in terms of teams going bowling.
