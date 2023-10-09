Mountaintop View 10-9-23. Cowboys, Broncos, Aggies win, Basketball Media Days, Top Plays

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. We are fresh off another weekend of the season and have many more weekends of football to go! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

Fox moved this game to their big network and it lived up to the hype. Wyoming was in control pretty much from start to finish, although it was far from an easy game. They led 24-7 early, containing the Fresno State offense and showing a surprising scoring outburst of their own. However, the Bulldogs clawed their way back into it, holding the Cowboys scoreless after halftime and pulling to within nine. They stalled after an injury to QB Mikey Keene and Wyoming sealed the game with a Cole Godbout interception, the first of his college career. Not only did the Cowboys move to 5-1 this season, but Craig Bohl moved back to .500, at 57-57, during his time at Wyoming.

This game was truly a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Spartans looked like they were running away with the game. They forced three turnovers, moved the ball at will, and allegedly were yelling that they couldn’t be tackled (with some colorful language added for emphasis), embarrassing Boise State on their home blue turf. But early in the second half, the Broncos turned into a completely different team. They cleaned up the turnovers and started executing on offense, which lead to lots of explosive plays and easy scores. More impressively, the highly-criticized defense shut out SJSU in the second half and came away with a victory.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Utah State got down early in the game and then suddenly found their explosive offense en route to cruising their way to victory. Colorado State jumped out to 17-3 lead, but the final score of 44-24. The Utah State offense was a force to be reckoned with, putting up lots of points. And their defense did a good job keeping the Rams off the board for most of the game. Don’t sleep on the Aggies.

Although we have just gotten into the heart of football season, basketball is right around the corner. Media days are this week and Chris Murray shares the info for the event. He includes who every team is bringing for both the men and women. Take a look and start getting exciting for basketball season (especially if you’re football team is playing poorly this year).

Top Plays from the weekend.

On the horizon: