Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Six

Week six only featured three Mountain West games, but the games did not lack great storylines and explosive performances. Let’s take a look at the top performers from week six.

Offensive Player of the Week

Eric McAllister (Boise State)

There were a ton of great offensive performances this weekend with Cooper Legas, Ashton Jeanty, Davon Booth, and Terrell Vaughn all being worthy candidates. McAllister carried the receiving load for the Broncos in their come from behind victory over the Spartans. McAllister finished the game with five receptions for 170 yards, including an 83 yard touchdown recption.

Defensive Player of the Week

Ike Larsen (Utah State)

Larsen had a career day against Utah State. The sophomore defensive back had two interceptions and finished second on the team with seven tackles.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Tory Horton (Colorado State)

The dynamic receiver had a big day as a punt returner for the Rams. Horton had two punt returns for 86 yards, including a 79 yard return for a touchdown.

Freshman of the Week

Jalen Moss (Fresno State)

The Bulldog wide receiver had one of the best games of his young career against a stout Wyoming secondary. Moss finished the game with nine receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Who were your top performers from week six? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.