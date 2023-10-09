Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 10-9-23. Visit recaps and more.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Every week there are new offers, visitors, and commitments occurring. This week was no exception.

This week, there was a number of new offers given out by various teams. Boise State hosted some confirmed official visitors, and four different teams gained new verbal pledges; Colorado State, Fresno State, UNLV, and Wyoming. On the other side of things, Air Force and SDSU lost one and two members of their class, respectively. A number of teams have an argument to be displayed on the cover photo, but this week, Fresno State will take it this week.

Air Force, Colrado State, UNLV, adn Wyoming hosted official visitors, and there were two new commitments, one from Hawaii and the other belonging to Wyoming. The Cowboys looked to have the best week, given their combination of hosting visitors and gaining a new verbal pledge. For that, they are featured on the cover photo for the first time this season.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

UNLV: 6

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Fresno State: 4

Boise State: 3

Nevada: 3

Utah State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 98

Visit Recap:

DB Travis Anderson (Boise State)

“The visit was amazing. My favorite part was the game especially. That atmosphere in Albertsons Stadium is like having a 12th man on the field!! Also, my favorite part was interacting with some of the players, especially Ty Benefield. He plays somewhat the same position as me, and I can not wait to get up there and compete with him.”

EDGE Seth Brock (Boise State)

“The visit was good. I talked with Coach Coop about my high school team. The game day atmosphere is pretty surreal, especially with them lighting the blue.”

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DB Charles Barkley-Smith was offered by Air Force

2025 WR/DB Braylon Cardwell was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR/DB Parris Vernon was offered by Colorado State

WR Jarvis Heimuli was offered by Hawaii

DB Marco Coleman was offered by Hawaii

2026 ATH Isaiah Nickels was offered by Hawaii

2026 DE Keytrin Harris was offered by Hawaii

TE Cole Harrison was offered by SDSU

DB Quimari Shemwell was offered by SDSU

LB Mark Iheanachor was offered by SDSU

2025 OL Garrison Blank was offered by SDSU

2025 WR Dilon Tallie was offered by SDSU

2025 WR Caden Butler was offered by SDSU

2025 RB Karson Cox was offered by SDSU

2026 WR Kamarie Smith was offered by SDSU

2026 WR/DB Jalen Ross was offered by SDSU

2026 ATH Daylen Sharper was offered by UNLV

TE Zach Smith was offered by Utah State

JUCO DT Luke Toomalatai was offered by Utah State

JUCO DE Reggie Johnson was offered by Utah State

JUCO WR Mario Sanders was offered by Utah State

JUCO TE Gregory Genross was offered by Utah State

2025 OL Vaea Ikakoula was offered by Utah State

2026 ATH Jaron Pula was offered by Utah State

2026 Keenan Pula was offered by Utah State

RB Dontae Burch was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

DB Travis Anderson visited Boise State

DB Treyvon Tolmaire visited Boise State

OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon visited Boise State

EDGE Seth Brock visited Boise State (unofficial)

Commits:

OL Braden Hales committed to Colorado State

RB Bryson Donelson committed to Fresno State

OL Dyllan Drummond committed to UNLV

DB Zashon Rich committed to Wyoming

Decommits

RB Nate Severs decommitted from Air Force

LB Stacy Bey decommitted from SDSU

DB Rahim Wright decommitted from SDSU

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.