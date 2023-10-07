Week 6: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

Another weekend and another slate of Mountain West football games. This week is a bit of a quirky schedule because half of the teams in the conference are on byes. Due to this, there are only three games this weekend. But it is still set to be fun weekend. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, October 7th

Colorado State vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: MWN/KJZZ 14 San Jose State vs Boise State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Fresno State vs Wyoming (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FOX

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Colorado State/Utah State: Colorado State -1.5, O/U 64

Colorado State -1.5, O/U 64 San Jose State/Boise State: Boise State -9.5, O/U 59

Boise State -9.5, O/U 59 Fresno State/Wyoming: Fresno State -5.5, O/U 46.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)

Game Previews:

Colorado State

Utah State

San Jose State

Boise State

Fresno State

Wyoming



What to Watch For:

Colorado State: The Rams offense is starting to click, and while they will need to keep that going to win, the question is can the Ram defense keep the Aggies from getting their explosive offense going?

The Rams offense is starting to click, and while they will need to keep that going to win, the question is can the Ram defense keep the Aggies from getting their explosive offense going? Utah State: Can the Aggies offense get off to fast start? And how will Utah State’s defense attempt to neutralize the Colorado State offense?

Can the Aggies offense get off to fast start? And how will Utah State’s defense attempt to neutralize the Colorado State offense? San Jose State: The Spartan offense should put up a lot of points, but can their defense figure out how to stop Ashton Jeanty?

The Spartan offense should put up a lot of points, but can their defense figure out how to stop Ashton Jeanty? Boise State: How will the Bronco's struggling defense slow down the Spartan offense? And how will the quarterback situation play out?

How will the Bronco's struggling defense slow down the Spartan offense? And how will the quarterback situation play out? Fresno State: Can the Bulldogs handle their toughest task of the year? Will they be able to score enough points against the Cowboy’s defense in Laramie?

Can the Bulldogs handle their toughest task of the year? Will they be able to score enough points against the Cowboy’s defense in Laramie? Wyoming: The Cowboys have another chance to beat a top team. Can they force the Bulldogs to play their style to keep a low-scoring game close? And can the offense score enough points?

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Colorado State

Utah State vote view results 66% Colorado State (8 votes)

33% Utah State (4 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? San Jose State

Boise State vote view results 27% San Jose State (3 votes)

72% Boise State (8 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Fresno State

Wyoming vote view results 56% Fresno State (9 votes)

43% Wyoming (7 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.