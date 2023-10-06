Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 6): Big Game, Hot Seat

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

As always: Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Hoke hot seat.

A number of teams would love to get a mulligan on the season so far. Because of that, a number of coaches are feeling their seats getting a bit warm. The voters think Brady Hoke’s seat is feeling teh warmest, with four out of every team people voting for him. Not far behind is Andy Avalos, who got over one-third of the votes.

Big time matchup in Laramie

There’s no question about this one. 88% of fans are geared up for the Fresno State-Wyoming matchup on Saturday. While others got votes, clearly they weren’t even close.