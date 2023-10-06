Mountaintop View 10-6-23 Empires Map, Relegation model, Bulldogs/Cowboys Game of Week, Tiers, Bronco D, Aggies QB Carousel

There are only three conference games this weekend but all have big standing implications. Get some preview information heading into these games along with some background info direct from the man who proposed the current relegation model. Enjoy!!

Week 5 College Football Empires Map

Can Wyoming steal land from Fresno State this weekend?

Map after week 5.#CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/n7tBU6V5cQ — College Football Empires Map 2023 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 4, 2023

Relegation has become the buzzword in college realignment for the last few weeks based on a proposal floated by the Broncos’ Associate Athletic Director. Hear directly from him the genesis of the plan and why?

Yes, Laramie is 7,220 feet above sea level but the final outcome will be based on what transpires on the football field. This premier conference game of the week will be on a national stage on Fox. Both coaches are quoted in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.

Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan gives his take on the various tiers each MW football team fits in and if he thinks they will be bowl-eligible by end of year.

The typically stingy Bronco defense is giving up close to 500 yards per game against FBS competition so far this year. At times, results have been there but the penchant of giving up big plays, especially on third downs, has hurt immensely. What can be done going forward, specifically tomorrow versus San Jose State?

The last three times the Aggies had stability at their QB position, good things happened. This year has already seen a bit of revolving door, mainly injury-related. With that said, can they use the current instability and make it a positive?

On the horizon: