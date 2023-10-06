Week Six Fan Guide

The Mountain West schedule is small with only three games this weekend, but each game will weigh significantly in the conference race moving forward. With the conference slate in full tilt, let’s take a look at where each team stand and preview this weekend’s games.

In the hunt: Air Force (3-0), Fresno (1-0), UNLV (1-0), Wyoming (1-0), Boise State (1-0), Colorado State (0-0)

Need some help: New Mexico (0-1), Utah State (0-1), Hawaii (0-1), San Jose State (0-1), Nevada (0-1)

Need a miracle: San Diego State (0-2)

The Falcons are far ahead of the pack having already played three conference games and winning all three with relative ease. Now, let’s take a look at this weekend’s games.

San Jose State @ Boise State

The Spartans are coming off of a bye and the Broncos are coming off of a heartbreaking loss. Both of these teams are not meeting the expectations they had coming into the season. A loss here all but eliminates the Spartans from contending for the conference championship and would make reaching a bowl nearly impossible. A loss for the Broncos will make reaching a bowl game a long shot.

Who you should root for: If you are not a fan of the Broncos, you should be pulling for the Spartans here.

Fresno State @ Wyoming

This is easily the game of the weekend in the Mountain West with two teams that are off to a fast start. We all know the challenges of playing in Laramie, and this one will get plenty of attention as it is being moved to national television. Both teams are coming off of what I would consider lackluster performances against inferior opponents. Who will emerge as a favorite for a shot in the conference championship game?

Who you should root for: A loss for either team benefits every other team in the conference. But the Bulldogs have the easier schedule going forward, so I would pull for the Cowboys in this one.

Colorado State @ Utah State

Both of these teams are looking like fringe bowl teams, so I think it is fair to say there are bowl implications in this game. Both teams have struggled on defense but have high powered offenses. This could be a fun shootout in Logan.

Who you shoot root for: This is the first conference game for the Rams and the Aggies have already lost to Air Force, so I would recommend pulling for the Aggies in this one.

How do you expect this weekend’s games to play out? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.