Mountain West Basketball: Full conference, TV schedule announced

Coming off a historically great 2022-23 campaign, we are nearing a month until the start of the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season, which is expected to tip-off Nov. 6. That night will feature seven Mountain West squads—Air Force, Colorado State, reigning champ San Diego State, Fresno State, Wyoming, Utah State and New Mexico—in action.

The conference released the full 18-game conference schedule earlier this week, as well as the full television schedule with FOX and CBS Sports.

The conference will have 81 total games—49 from CBS Sports and 32 from FOX Sports Networks—televised, including Cal State Fullerton at SDSU (Fox Sports 1) on opening night.

The Mountain West conference slate will begin on Jan. 2 and last until March 9; the Mountain West Tournament will be on March 13-16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. It could be the last year that the tourney is held in T&M, with its contract with the conference expiring at the end of the season.

Here is a list of the what could be highly-anticipated conference games for the 2023-24 slate (we’ll know more about each team when the season begins, obviously):

Colorado State at Boise State, Jan. 9 (TBA)

Boise State at Nevada, Jan. 9 (7:30 p.m. PST) — standalone game

San Diego State at Boise State, Jan. 20 (11 a.m. MT)

Nevada at New Mexico, Jan. 28 (8 p.m. MT) — standalone game

Boise State at New Mexico, Jan. 31 (8:30 p.m. MT) — standalone game

San Diego State at Nevada, Feb. 9 (5 p.m. PT)

Nevada at UNLV, Feb. 17 (8:30 p.m. PT)

New Mexico at Boise State, March 2 (TBA)

Which in-conference battles are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!