Mountaintop View 10-5-23

Developing Wyoming D-ends Kevin Sjogren, Tyce Westland made most of opportunity
Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune profiles a pair of Wyoming defensive ends. The Cowboys play Fresno State on big boy FOX this Saturday.
Mr. Touchdown: San Jose State Spartans’ Robinson has a nose for the end zone
Nathan Canilao of The Mercury News profiles San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson and his touchdown streak. San Jose State plays on the blue turf this Saturday on CBS Sports Network.
RIP to a Hawaii legend
We are heartbroken to share that former head coach Bob "Wags" Wagner has passed away after battling recent health challenges.— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 5, 2023
Our deepest condolences are with the Wagner ‘Ohana at this time.
Statement from the family: https://t.co/hnZtYEudMJ pic.twitter.com/cuDRYNBwyN
NCAA rule changes
The NCAA DI Council has announced some changes— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 4, 2023
- FBS and FCS football transfer windows reduced from 60 to 45 total days
- 30 days beginning Dec. 4 this year
- 15 days in April
- An extra 5-day window in January for players on CFP teams
Big crowd expected in Boise
Ticket update: 36,015 tickets are out for Saturday’s game.— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 4, 2023
Capacity, again, is 36,363…
Fresno leads in power rankings
My Mountain West football (⛰️ ) power rankings after Week 5.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) October 4, 2023
1⃣ Fresno State
Air Force
UNLV
Colorado State
New Mexico
Boise State
San Diego State
Hawaii
Nevada https://t.co/bQkrWmUGyp
