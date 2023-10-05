 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 10-5-23

Wyoming defensive ends, Kairee Robinson, RIP to a Hawaii legend and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 22 Air Force at San Jose State Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Developing Wyoming D-ends Kevin Sjogren, Tyce Westland made most of opportunity

Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune profiles a pair of Wyoming defensive ends. The Cowboys play Fresno State on big boy FOX this Saturday.

Mr. Touchdown: San Jose State Spartans’ Robinson has a nose for the end zone

Nathan Canilao of The Mercury News profiles San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson and his touchdown streak. San Jose State plays on the blue turf this Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

RIP to a Hawaii legend

NCAA rule changes

Big crowd expected in Boise

Fresno leads in power rankings

On The Horizon:

Today - SJSU preview: Boise after the bye week

Friday - Week Six Fan Guide

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...