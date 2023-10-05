Mountaintop View 10-5-23

Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune profiles a pair of Wyoming defensive ends. The Cowboys play Fresno State on big boy FOX this Saturday.

Nathan Canilao of The Mercury News profiles San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson and his touchdown streak. San Jose State plays on the blue turf this Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

RIP to a Hawaii legend

We are heartbroken to share that former head coach Bob "Wags" Wagner has passed away after battling recent health challenges.



Our deepest condolences are with the Wagner ‘Ohana at this time.



Statement from the family: https://t.co/hnZtYEudMJ pic.twitter.com/cuDRYNBwyN — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 5, 2023

NCAA rule changes

The NCAA DI Council has announced some changes



- FBS and FCS football transfer windows reduced from 60 to 45 total days

- 30 days beginning Dec. 4 this year

- 15 days in April

- An extra 5-day window in January for players on CFP teams — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 4, 2023

Big crowd expected in Boise

Ticket update: 36,015 tickets are out for Saturday’s game.



Capacity, again, is 36,363… — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 4, 2023

Fresno leads in power rankings

My Mountain West football (⛰️ ) power rankings after Week 5.



1⃣ Fresno State

Air Force

UNLV

Colorado State

New Mexico

Boise State

San Diego State

Hawaii

Nevada https://t.co/bQkrWmUGyp — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) October 4, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - SJSU preview: Boise after the bye week

Friday - Week Six Fan Guide