SJSU preview: Boise after the bye week

Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, 2023 - 5 PM PDT

Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Broadcast: CBS Sports

Radio: 860 KTRB AM

Head-to-Head: San Jose State (1-4, 0-1 MW) is 1-14 against Boise State (2-3, 1-0 MW) with the Spartans lone win over the Broncos in the 2020 Mountain West Championship game.

Two weeks will have gone by before visiting Boise State on Saturday. With the Spartans licking their wounds and regrouping from tough losses, the character and brotherhood holds steady in the house that Brennan has built.

“The one thing I’ve been excited about last week and this week is the players have attacked the practice environment,” said head coach Brent Brennan on going through a bye week. “That’s been extremely positive.”

“The only way you get to feel better after a couple tough losses is to go back to work and to go back to the process and to be together and to do it all together.”

The work is endless

In short spurts, the Spartans have shown the promise and potential against every power team they’ve played this year, before the wheels came off.

Often a well-scripted offense and rambunctious defense showed what SJSU could be. The bigger question is how to sustain it.

Or perhaps another question is how do the Spartans adjust and answer back when their opponents settle in and adapt?

“In those moments, we need to be executing at a super high level, so we can stop whatever’s happening to us on either side of the ball,” said Brennan on the inflection points when momentum is turning on them. “Or someone needs to make a play, whether it’s a big catch or a big run or throw or interception or sack to start to build that momentum back.”

Brennan added, “Normally, momentum builds back with consistency of high-level effort and high-level execution. That’s how we can get back on track.”

“The difference with Jay’Vion is he got to play last year and had some college football experience. Being in the games is the best teacher and it can also be the hardest teacher. That experience it vital. But I will also say for Jay’Vion that coach Viney is doing a fantastic job coaching him. He’s got incredible poise and work ethic. He’s a real serious young man and he’s serious about what he’s trying to do. He singularly minded and focused that way and that’s why he’s seeing positive results on the field, because he’s so intentional about how he attacks every day.