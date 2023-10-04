Mountaintop View 10-4-23. Fresno State vs Wyoming, Aggies drama, Kamara thriving, Coaching Salaries, MBB Schedule.

It’s getting closer to the weekend, and that means more football games. Once again, it’s the mid-way point of the weekend, and we are already closer to game day. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Chris Vannini features a ton of thoughts on the Mountain West in this week’s edition. He laments with SDSU fans on how awful the past few months have been for them on and off the field, after starting the year in teh best possible position. He also describes the job being a good one with lots of potential if the Aztecs decide to move on from Brady Hoke. He is excited for a MW game on Fox and thinks Fresno State will win, but Wyoming covers, and is very high on the Bulldog defense, even more than their offense. Finally, he gives Barry Odom and UNLV a well-deserved shout-out for the job they have done so far this season.

A staple of the Blake Anderson era have been slow starts in games followed by dramatic comebacks. Those usually involved the offense scoring quickly on explosive plays and the defense coming up with timely turnovers. This year has been no different, with the latest being the huge comeback win against UConn. Read all about what Coach Anderson thinks of his offense, his confidence in Cooper Legas, Ike Larsen’s game-sealing play, and more.

Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara is utilizing his extra year in college to graduate and improve his draft stock. He was able to accomplish the first one back in May and is focusing on the latter one this fall. It’s safe to say he’s off to a good start. So far, in three and a half games, Kamara is first in the conference and second nationally with 6.5 sacks. He cites his relationship with DC Freddie Banks as a big reason for his growth as well as a big reason why he came back to the Rams rather than pursue another school.

Mountain West Football Head Coach Salaries.

2023 MW Football HC Salaries



$2.34M—Bohl, Wyo

$2.30M—Brennan, SJSU

$1.78M—Odom, UNLV

$1.75M—Avalos, BSU

$1.70M—Norvell, CSU

$1.55M—Tedford, Fresno St

$1.38M—Anderson, USU

$1.27M—Hoke, SDSU

$950K—Wilson, Nev

$700K—Gonzales, UNM

$600K—Chang, Hawai'i



Air Force, N/A — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) October 3, 2023

