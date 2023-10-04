Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 5. The team is going all in on the MW in a NY6 Bowl.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Colorado State

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: Boise State/San Jose State

NY6 Bowl: Fresno State

I made a number of changes this week. The Bulldogs move into the NY6 spot, as they are currently the highest rankd Group of 5 team. Air Force then takes their place in the LA Bowl. I moved Colorado State into a bowl game and San Diego State out after their latest loss, as they look like they are going nowhere fast. Speaking of teams not playing well, I have Boise State OR San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl, which for me represents the last spot. Since the two are playing one another this week and I’ll drop the loser while keeping the winner, I figured they can decide on the field.

Zach

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: Fresno State

Not a whole lot changes this week. Boise State vs. San Jose State is an elimination game, and the Wyoming-Fresno State game may have championship implications.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

NY6 Bowl: Fresno State

The options are winnowing themselves down. Some teams here haven’t been bowling in a while, and others are dropping. Each week provides a bit more clarity. The old Mountain division teams seem to be better. Disappointing with both SDSU and SJSU. If Fresno beats Wyoming, then they’re on track for a MWC championship game berth. Win that and a NY 6 bowl is to be had.

Adam

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Colorado State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6: Air Force

I’m putting all the chips in on Air Force. They have an offense capable of putting up points with the best of them now as evident in their three conference games to have a crack at Fresno State. I’m not all the way giving up on Boise State either. Yes, three losses in the non-conference is tough, but this is where they shine in MWC play. Already 1-0 there, I’m still not counting them out.

Graham

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Colorado State

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: Boise State

NY6: Fresno State