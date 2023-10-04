Mountain West and the National Polls (Week 6)

On Sunday morning, the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Polls were released after Week 5 of the college football season was completed. So, how many Mountain West teams were recognized in the poll?

The Mountain West teams that are being recognized

Fresno State is the only Mountain West team of the season to be ranked at #24 with 130 votes, and Air Force gained 7 receiving votes in the newest AP Top 25 poll, making two Mountain West teams recognized by the AP poll.

In terms of the USA Today Coaches poll, the Mountain West placed three different teams in #24 Fresno State (144 votes), Air Force (32 receiving votes), and Wyoming (12 receiving votes).

The polls are always fun to watch throughout the year, so let’s make a game out of it! Each team in the Mountain West is included, and every week that the polls are updated, so will the standings as rankings change throughout the year. Here’s how the point system will work:

An opponent on the schedule that received votes for the AP Top 25 poll / USA Today Top 25 poll: 1 point

A ranked AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 2 points

A top 10 AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 3 points

A College Football Playoff Top 25 team: 2 points

Each week, the points will be added, and the team with the most points for the week will receive an additional point to their overall score. This is also an interesting way to evaluate the strength of opponents throughout the season. So, who faces the most Top 25 / receiving votes teams when looking at the week five of the polls? Let’s get into it!

Week 5 Standings

1. San Jose State (14 points)

T-2. Boise State (12 points)

T-2. UNLV (12 points)

T-2: Nevada (12 points)

T-3: San Diego State (11 points)

T-3: Wyoming (11 points)

4. Hawaii (9 points)

5. Colorado State (8 points)

6. Utah State (6 points)

7. New Mexico (5 points)

T-8. Air Force (1 points)

T-8. Fresno State (1 points)

Week 6

Air Force

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (12 receiving vote)

Total points: 1 point

Boise State

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #7 Washington (1213 votes), at #24 Fresno State (130 votes), vs Air Force (12 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #8 Washington (1199 votes), at Memphis (1 receiving vote) vs Wyoming (12 receiving votes), at #24 Fresno State (144 votes), and vs Air Force (32 receiving votes)

Total points: 14 points

Colorado State

Week 6 AP Top 25 Opponents: vs #13 Washington State (765 receiving votes), at Colorado (1 receiving vote)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 Opponents: vs #14 Washington State (711 votes), vs Air Force (32 receiving votes), at Wyoming (12 receiving votes)

Total points: 7 points

#24 Fresno State

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (12 receiving votes)

Total points: 1 point

Hawaii

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #8 Oregon (1113 votes), vs Air Force (7 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #9 Oregon (1118 votes), vs Air Force (32 receiving votes), at Wyoming (12 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

Nevada

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #9 USC (1077 votes), at #24 Fresno State (130 votes), vs Kansas (3 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #7 USC (1288 votes), vs Kansas (11 receiving votes), at #24 Fresno State (144 votes), vs Wyoming (12 receiving votes)

Total points: 13 points

New Mexico

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at Texas A&M (31 receiving votes) at #24 Fresno State (130 votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Texas A&M (31 receiving votes), at Wyoming (12 receiving votes), at #24 Fresno State (144 receiving votes)

Total points: 7 points

San Diego State

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: vs UCLA (19 receiving votes), at #15 Oregon State (633 votes), at Air Force (7 receiving votes) #24 Fresno State (130 votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Ohio (3 receiving votes) vs UCLA (29 receiving votes), at #16 Oregon State (606 votes), at Air Force (32 receiving votes), vs #24 Fresno State (144 receiving votes)

Total points: 13 points

San Jose State

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #9 USC (1077 votes), vs #15 Oregon State (366 votes), vs #25 Fresno State (130 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #7 USC (1227 votes), vs #16 Oregon State (606 votes), vs Air Force (32 receiving votes), vs #24 Fresno State (144 receiving votes)

Total points: 15 points

UNLV

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #2 Michigan (1436 votes), at #24 Fresno State (130) receiving votes), at Air Force (7 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25: at #2 Michigan (1503 votes), at #24 Fresno State (130 votes), at Air Force (32 receiving vote), vs Wyoming (12 receiving vote)

Total points: 13 points

Utah State

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: vs Air Force (7 receiving votes), vs James Maddison (3 receiving votes), vs #25 Fresno State (130 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Iowa (17 receiving votes), at Air Force (32 receiving votes), vs James Maddison (8 receiving votes), vs #24 Fresno State (144 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

Wyoming

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #3 Texas (1426 votes), at Air Force (7 receiving votes), vs #24 Fresno State (130 votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: #4 Texas (1381 votes), at Air Force (32 receiving votes), vs #24 Fresno State (144 receiving votes)

Total points: 12 points

Week 6 Standings

1. San Jose State (15 points) +1

2. Boise State (14 points)

.T-3. UNLV (13 points)

T-3: Nevada (13 points)

T-3: San Diego State (13 points)

4: Wyoming (12 points)

T-5. Utah State (9 points)

T-5. Hawaii (9 points)

T-6 New Mexico (7 points)

T-6. Colorado State (7 points)

T-8. Air Force (1 point)

T-8. Fresno State (1 point)

Overall Standings