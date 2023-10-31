The Falcons come in at #25 in the debut of the 2023 CFP Rankings.

Weekly rankings by the College Football Playoff Committee are back. And for the first time in a while, the Mountain West Conference will have a team to follow along with for the foreseeable future.

The Air Force Falcons. one of eight undefeated teams remaining in the FBS, checked in at #25 in the first week of the rankings.

They are the second highest-rated team from the Group of 5, meaning they would not get into a New Year’s Six Bowl if the season were to end today. For some reason, Tulane is ranked one spot ahead of them at #24.

What were your thoughts on the Falcon’s rankings? Were they too high or too low?