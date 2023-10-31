Mountaintop View 10-31-23 Players of Week, Empires Map, Wyoming/UNLV/Nevada takeaways, Aztec BB offense

We have some final takeaways from last weekend’s action along with the naming of this week’s honorees for their recent play. We also get a glimpse of who the San Diego State Aztec basketball team is counting on this year for scoring as we approach the start of the season. Enjoy!

Week 9 MW FB Players of the Week

Week 9 CFB Empires Map - Air Force hanging tough

Map after Week 9.#CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/j086oq3NXP — College Football Empires Map 2023 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 30, 2023

Hard to win against anyone when your offense has a total yardage of 112 in a game. What other numbers stand out in this review of the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Broncos?

There were a few “what-might-have-beens” in the Rebels loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. What stood out from that game as they look to bounce back against New Mexico this week.

Nevada SportsNet writer John Ramey likens the Wolf Pack’s two game winning streak to the moon landing expeditions in the late 60s. Can Nevada continue this and make it into a Space X?

November in the past has not been a kind month for Rams football. Can this be the year that it changes as they ready for their “Border War” rivalry game against Wyoming?

As the Aztecs prepare to defend their MW Basketball championship, here’s a preview look on their offense this year and the hope to get more production from their big men this season along with their returning firepower.

On the horizon: