Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

Week nine of the college football season featured games with championship implications. Some teams and players rose to the occasion, while others struggled to live up to the moment. Let’s take a look at the top performers from this past weekend.

Offensive Player of the Week

Eric McAllister (Boise State)

McAllister had another solid performance. The nation’s leader in yards per reception had one of the best games of his young career. McAllister finished the game with seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive Player of the Week

Richard Toney Jr. (Nevada)

The sophomore defensive back had a huge performance for the Wolf Pack. Toney had an interception that he returned for a touchdown and added six tackles.

Special Teams Player of the Week

James Ferguson-Reynolds (Boise State)

Ferguson-Reynolds had another solid performance for the Broncos. He played a big role in making life difficult for Wyoming’s offense. All three of his punts were pinned inside of the ten yard line, inluding a long of 68 yards.

Freshman of the Week

Jalen Moss (Fresno State)

The freshman wide receiver came up big in a game that came down to the final play. Moss had five catches for 99 yards, inlcuding a catch of 60 yards.

Who were your top performers from week nine? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.