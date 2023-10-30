Mountaintop View 10-30-23. Broncos dominate, Falcons and Bulldogs pull away late, Rankings, XC Champions.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. We are fresh off another weekend of the season and have many more weekends of football to go! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

Both teams were coming off of a bye week, but only one looked like they used it to improve. Boise State had what was easily their best defensive showing of the season, limiting the Cowboys to 7 points, 112 total yards, and a pedestrian 27 rushing yards. If not for 2 turnovers and a botched FG attempt early on, the game may not have even been that close. The Broncos had little issue moving the ball and scoring and that is even with star running back Ashton Jeanty being limited to 6 carries after leaving with an injury.

Credit to Colorado State, they came to play. They were tied with Air Force at halftime, 13 all. Unfortunately, that’s where the scoring ended for the Rams. On the other hand, the Falcons kept chipping away, as their offense does, scoring no more than 10 points in a quarter but no less than 6. Also, the weather favored the Falcons; there was a steady snowfall, which aided the ground attack more than the Air Raid. AFA remains undefeated.

In the most anticipated game of the weekend, it lived up to the hype. The Rebels were as good as they have been all year and held a 10 point lead at halftime. But Bulldogs flipped a switch at halftime and put up 24 unanswered points in the third quarter. However, UNLV battled back to within one score with a chance to win, but Fresno State pulled it out. These were too very evenly matched teams.

Rankings.

Cross Country Champions.

For the seventh time in MW history, the New Mexico Lobos are the Men's #MWXC Champions #AtThePEAK | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/Ly1C0ESbbD — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 27, 2023

On the horizon: