Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 10-30-23. The latest recruiting news, offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Every week there are new offers, visitors, and commitments occurring. This week was no exception.

This week, offers were still handed out, at least one team hosted visitors, and recruits entered the fold by giving verbal commitments while one team lost a commit from their class.

Boise State was the team who stood out when it came to official visitors, while San Diego State and UNLV appeared to hand out the most offers. Looking at the commits, the Aztecs gained a new verbal pledge, while the Spartans added one and lost one. Looking at things as a whole and San Diego State seemed to have had the best week, extending their lead on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 7

UNLV: 6

Air Force: 5

Fresno State: 4

Boise State: 3

Nevada: 3

Utah State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 101

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

DB Prince Williams (San Diego State)

“A main factor that kept presenting itself when my recruiting started heating up was that it was getting very deep into my senior and opportunities like this I just couldn’t pass up on. In regards to the football program, it just felt like a place I could fit right in. They run defense similar to Oaks, they allow true freshmen to start, so there’s open competition, and the coaches such as Coach Sumler and Coach Hoke are very great at developing DBs/getting them to the next level. As for the city and the school, I enjoy that the weather is similar to LA, it’s close to home, and their medical programs and campus are just incredible. All in all, I love the coaches, the city, the football program, and the fan base that will hopefully soon be cheering for me too.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DE Salesi Manu was offered by Boise State

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps was offered by Colorado State

DB Loyall Mouzon was offered by Fresno State

LB Blake Lowe was offered by SDSU

DB William Mitchell was offered by SDSU

JUCO TE Ryan Boultwood was offered by SDSU

2026 QB Troy Huhn was offered by SDSU

2025 QB Tristan Ti’a was offered by UNLV

2025 RB Luke DePerno was offered by UNLV

2026 ATH Tieson Ejiawoko was offered by UNLV

RB Cornell Hatcher II was offered by Wyoming

OL Xavier Thorpe was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

LB Blake Lowe visited Boise State

DL Connor Warkentin visited Boise State

Commits:

DB Prince Williams committed to San Diego State

RB Cincere Rhaney committed to San Jose State

Decommits

RB Anthony Hymes decommitted from San Jose State

