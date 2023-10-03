UNLV Wins the Battle for the Golden Pineapple

Recap

UNLV was back at home after the win against UTEP. The Rebels looked to take back the Golden Pineapple, the trophy for the winner of each matchup. It was in the hands of Hawaii after they got the win last year in Honolulu.

The opening possessions for both teams were punts with UNLV’s first points coming on their second drive. RB Vincent Davis Jr. caught a dump pass from QB Jayden Maiava then ran the ball in for the 16 yard score.

UNLV did not turn it on until the 2nd Quarter. Some defensive miscues from Hawaii and the steadiness of the Rebel offense had them in the perfect position to outscore the Rainbow Warriors 13-3 in the quarter. The Rebels kicked two field goals and had a touchdown run by RB Courtney Reese.

The Rebels went into halftime up 20-3.

The 2nd Quarter set the tone for the game as Hawaii could not get within 10 points of the Rebels in the 2nd Half.

The Rebels showed their versatility with their running backs as Reese scored another touchdown in the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th, Maiava threw his second touchdown of the game to WR Jacob De Jesus. RB Donavyn Lester also ran one in.

K Jose Pizano was perfect with 3/3 on field goals made and 5/5 extra points made.

The Rebels going into the bye week on a high note with a record of 4-1 and they are hoisting the Golden Pineapple high after the win at home.

The bye week coming up for the Rebels will be great for the team. They get to celebrate the first in-conference win before they have to head up north to Reno. Some say that matchup is the biggest in Nevada. The Battle for the Fremont Cannon is upcoming and with a week of rest they will be ready to keep the cannon red.

Stats

Passing

QB Jayden Maiava - 11/21 142 yds 2 TD

Rushing

RB Donavyn Lester - 12 att 98 yds 1 TD

RB Jai’Den Thomas - 12 att 62 yds

RB Vincent Davis Jr. - 8 att 45 yds

RB Jordan Younge-Humphrey - 2 att 44 yds

RB Courtney Reese - 6 att 32 yds 2 TD

QB Jayden Maiava - 4 att 32 yds

Receiving

WR Ricky White - 5 rec 56 yds

RB Vincent Davis Jr. - 1 rec 16 yds 1 TD

WR Jacob De Jesus - 2 rec 10 yds 1 TD

Defense

DB Johnathan Baldwin - 4 tckls 1 sack

DL Alexander Whitmore - 2 tckls 1 sack

DB Quentin Moten - 2 tckls 1 INT

DL Osa Egbase - 2 tckls 1 sack

DL Darius Johnson - 1 sack

LB Zavier Carter - 1 sack

LB Marsal McDuffie - 1 sack

Next Game

After the bye week, the Rebels will travel to Reno to play the University of Nevada, Reno Wolfpack on Saturday, October 14th.

#BEaREBEL