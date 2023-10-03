Share All sharing options for: Mountaintop View 10-3-23 Players of Week, Cowboy/Rams reviews, Aztec attendance, Broncos at another fork in road

Two of the higher profile MW football teams are struggling so far this year, can they rebound in the second half and the meat of the conference schedule? A couple of opinions on that and other conference content highlighted by the naming of Players of the Week in two sports in this Tuesday Edition. Enjoy!

Some outstanding performances from weekend play get awarded by the Mountain West.

Get a recap of the Cowboys’ win over New Mexico, who stood out, and how they are going to get ready for a prime-time showdown Saturday when 24th-ranked Fresno State comes to Laramie.

The Rams’ season opening loss to Washington State looks much better considering how well the Cougars have played so far. What have we learned about the Rams now that they only have conference games to play going forward?

Aztec Attendance Woes Opinion

San Diego State saw its Pac-12 dream die and is struggling to get fans into a sparkling new stadium. Brady Hoke’s brand of football is not helping. pic.twitter.com/EVWmqSG2eT — Split Zone Duo (@SplitZoneDuo) October 2, 2023

For the second straight September, Bronco fans are left scratching their heads on the inconsistent team play. Long-time Boise media member Mike Prater gives his pointed take on what he thinks needs to be done.

MW Volleyball Players of the Week

On the horizon: