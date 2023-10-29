Boise State pulls together masterful performance, handles Wyoming 32-7

Well, that was fun.

For the first time this season, every aspect of the game went the Broncos’ way.

The offense was in sync with Maddux Madsen taking a majority of the snaps.

The defense stifled anything that Wyoming attempted to do on offense and played with an aggressiveness not yet seen in 2023.

Was this performance a flash in the pan or a sign of things to come as the season begins to dwindle?

Scoring Timeline

1st Quarter

10:28 - 49-yard TD pass from Taylen Green to Eric McAlister (Two-point conversion converted via pass from Colt Fulton to Matt Lauter)

Boise State 8 - Wyoming 0

1:46 - 19-yard TD pass from Andrew Peasley to John Michael Gyllenborg (John Hoyland PAT)

Boise State 8 - Wyoming 7

2nd Quarter

2:04 - 2-yard TD run by Jambres Dubar (Jonah Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 15 - Wyoming 7

3rd Quarter

Boise State 22 - Wyoming 7

1:44 - 6-yard TD pass from Maddux Madsen to Prince Strachan (Jonah Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 29 - Wyoming 7

4th Quarter

8:25 - 48-yard field goal by Jonah Dalmas

Boise State 32 - Wyoming 7

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS 32

WYOMING COWBOYS 7

By The Numbers

Maddux Madsen took the reins for Bush Hamdan’s offense. There’s no other way of putting it. He went 12/15 for 147 yards and threw a very nice touchdown pass to youngster Prince Strachan.

Madsen also had as many carries as Taylen Green (five versus four).

George Holani (20 carries - 75 yards) was finally able to return and boy, did he have good timing. Ashton Jeanty exited the contest in the 2nd quarter due to a “lower body” injury. With that, Holani had to step in and carry the rock much more than the coaching staff would have liked. While he didn’t have any explosive cuts or breakaway runs, he did his job by helping move the chains and keeping the Cowboy defense honest.

Jambres Dubar found the endzone for the first time in his collegiate career and showed off some of his eye-popping speed on called outside runs. With Holani leaving after this year, Dubar getting reps now will prove beneficial come 2024.

A standing ovation to Eric McAlister! He has been by far the best receiver for Boise State this season and his big-play ability cannot be overstated. Averaging 22.9 yards per reception on Saturday, McAlister is on pace to break 1,000 receiving yards by season’s end.

Joining Jambres Dubar, Prince Strachan also found paid dirt for the first time as a Bronco. With all the hype and preseason videos, it should come as no surprise that his touchdown catch was a play that few players can make.

While there wasn’t one player on defense that stole the show, Spencer Danielson’s unit performed exceedingly well. Broncos were playing with fire and flying around the field in ways that we haven’t seen this year. Andrew Simpson, Seyi Oladipo, and Jayden Virgin all made big hits that energized the rest of their teammates.

The lone turnover that Boise State created was by...a true freshman in Ty Benefield.

Another first.

Despite losing the turnover battle (one to two), Boise State’s defense bowed up and prevented any lost turnovers from snowballing into the rest of the game.

The Eye Test

The Offense

Is this a 2-QB system?

Does it matter for 2023?

No and no.

I, along with others, fear that the rollercoaster Taylen Green has endured this year may lead to him entering the transfer portal.

But, darnit, the team’s winning and the offense has scored more than 30 points in their last six games.

The last time that happened?

2014

Mike Prater of Bronco Nation News put out a great piece on the QB situation in Boise that I would suggest you read.

The coaches didn’t make it headline news, but Jeanty’s early departure from the game looms large with Boise State traveling to Fresno this week. With Holani just coming back and Dubar having limited experience, “AJ2” needs to be in the fold if the Broncos want to be confident in the running game.

The big question for me is the rising role of Prince Strachan. I know that Eric McAlister has been dynamite, but if Boise State could have two true threats outside the hashes with a natural passer like Maddux Madsen under center?

Oh buddy.

This offense could take another jump with four games left in the regular season.

The Defense

Hats off to Spencer Danielson, Andy Avalos, and the rest of the defensive coaching staff. After a punch to the gut in Fort Collins, the staff changed up their schematics and varied their looks. Blitzes and stunts from different points in the box, the Broncos put pressure on QB Andrew Peasley and RB Harrison Waylee.

Simply rushing four and leaving the secondary susceptible to one-on-ones was not going to do the trick.

We saw creativity and different looks that inspired the defensive personnel. Everyone likes it when you elect to try something new versus banging your head against the wall hoping that something will eventually change.

The Special Teams

It was a weird evening for the special teams unit. A bobbled snap caused mayhem on a field goal attempt that Jonah Dalmas could barely get off the turf. In the return game, Stefan Cobbs muffed a punt that led to Wyoming scoring their only points of the game.

However, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds had another tremendous outing (shocking, I know). The Aussie averaged 52 yards a punt and placed three punts inside the 20. Typing those numbers doesn’t do him justice as to me, he is the most improved player on the Boise State roster from a year ago.

Going Forward

Two weeks ago, the sky was falling.

Now, renewed optimism has flooded the fanbase with a pivotal matchup against Fresno State coming up this Saturday.

With the Bulldogs surviving against UNLV, there is a three-way tie for second place in the Mountain West (Fresno State, Boise State, UNLV).

It would be a major surprise if Air Force lost two of their last three conference matchups (at Hawaii, vs. UNLV, at Boise State).

So, with November upon us, The Battle for the Milk Can will serve as a quasi-elimination game.

Let’s rumble.

