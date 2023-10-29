Wyoming’s Hot Start to the Season Comes to a Halt, Crushed by Boise State.

BOISE STATE 32

WYOMING 7

They do it every year. Hot start, hopes go up just to plummet within a few weeks. This loss makes it two in a row for the Pokes, their first losing skid of the year.

Boise State (4-4, 3-1 MW) tears the Cowboys (5-3, 2-2 MW) to shreds in Albertsons Stadium, making it seven straight losses to the Broncos for the Cowboys. The last man to beat the blue and orange in a Pokes uniform was Josh Allen in 2016,

The Cowboy offense was awful this weekend, with 112 total yards of offense. That’s 48 less than the Bronco’s leading receiver, Eric McAllister who racked up 160 yards.

In the first quarter, the Broncos had back-to-back turnovers, where on only one of those opportunities was the offense able to capitalize. Not to mention, this lone Cowboys touchdown came on a 19-yard-long field, where John Michael Gyllenborg was able to punch in for 6.

Andrew Peasley goes 10/20 and 85 passing yards, a stat line that is becoming quite common for the sixth-year QB.

How do you play this bad coming off of bye?

It blows my mind how after a one-score loss to who is now the No. 17 ranked team in the country in Air Force, and a week off, this team doesn’t come out firing against a Boise team that has a history with Wyoming.

The longest drive they had was 19 yards, on the one-play score from John Michael Gyllenborg. Absolutely embarrassing.

Final Thoughts

There’s not much positive to say about this game, because there wasn’t anything the Cowboys did well except punt.

I’m not sure why they played this way, I really don’t, but I know that was not the same old Pokes I’ve seen all season long.

We can only hope it goes better against CSU, and the latter half of the season isn’t a complete dumpster fire.