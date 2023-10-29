Mountain West in the Polls

As we march closer to the first college football playoff rankings of the season, the Falcons continue to make a case for being the top Group of Five team in the nation. Air Force continued their march up both the AP and Coaches Poll, improving to 17th in both polls. Air Force will play host to Army this weekend with a chance to take home the Comander-in-Chief’s trophy for the 22nd time.

Fresno State moved closer to entering the rankings again. The Bulldogs are four spots outside in the AP poll, receiving 16 votes. They are three spots outside the Coaches Poll, receving 51 votes.

UNLV received one vote in the Coaches Poll.

Do you feel that Mountain West teams are getting a fair shake in the rankings? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.