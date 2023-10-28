 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 9: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Colorado State at UNLV Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

We are in the heart of the season, and things are heating up. This week, 10 teams are in on the action this Saturday. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, October 28th

Wyoming vs Boise State (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2

Air Force vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

New Mexico vs Nevada (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

UNLV vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2

San Jose State vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

  • Wyoming/Boise State: -5 Boise State, O/U 49
  • Air Force/Colorado State: -12 Air Force, O/U 48.5
  • New Mexico/Nevada: -1 Nevada, O/U 49.5
  • UNLV/Fresno State: -7.5 Fresno State, O/U 58.5
  • San Jose State/Hawaii: -10 San Jose State, O/U 60

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

  • Air Force: Can they avoid a trap game as the expectations and pressure mount each week?
  • Colorado State: Can they prove that they are growing as a team and didn’t just get lucky one game?
  • New Mexico: They ride a one-game win streak into a very winnable game. Will they emerge victorious?
  • Nevada: The Wolf Pack finally got a win this season and now have the chance to make it two in a row against the Lobos. The great news is that one of these teams is guaranteed to win this weekend.
  • San Jose State: Will the Spartans continue their offensive outburst after taking care of Utah State last weekend or will they remain inconsistent?
  • Hawaii: After being embarrassed last week, can the Rainbow Warriors get into a shoot-out and come away with a victory?
  • UNLV: The Rebels have had a sensational season. How will they look now that they will be facing one of the better teams in the Mountain West?
  • Fresno State: Did the Bulldogs get healthy after a bye week and can the slow down the Rebel’s offense?
  • Wyoming: Can the Cowboy’s offense continue to play well and take advantage of a struggling Broncos team on the road?
  • Boise State: Did the Broncos do some soul-searching during this bye week ane will they show any improvement as they try to save their season?

Who Will Win:

