Wyoming at Boise State Week 9: Cowboys Look to Bounce Back Coming Off the Bye Week.

WYOMING @ AIR FORCE

Location: Boise, Idaho (Albertsons Stadium)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28th at 3:30 (Mountain Time)

Television: FOX Sports

Streaming: You’ll need a cable log-in but the game will be streamed here.

A few weeks ago against Air Force, Wyoming looked to take down the lone ranked team in the Mountain West but came up just short losing by just a touchdown.

The loss of Harrison Waylee was detrimental to the Cowboy’s offense in that game, and the Pokes could not establish a real run game against the Falcons. Getting him back against Boise will be huge, as the Cowboy offense has been relying on this guy, and building a run game through him.

Boise State is 3-4 this season, but all those losses are either to top 10 teams or by a deficit of three or less. It’s safe to say the Broncos aren’t too short of talent but have been pretty unlucky thus far in the season.

The loss to Air Force has officially bumped the Cowboys outside of the top spot in the Mountain West, and a win against Boise will surely propel them back into that conversation.

If the Cowboys get the win on Saturday, it will be the sixth win of the season and will send the Cowboys bowling come postseason.

How Will the Game Look?

Despite the loss two weeks ago, Wyoming is coming off of their bye week to head off to Boise for a rematch of last year’s tragic game.

The stakes were much higher last year, as a win would’ve propelled the Cowboys into a higher Bowl game or even the Mountain West championship.

Boise was one of the top teams in the MW last year, but they’ve fallen down the totem poll this time around. Wyoming matches up nicely with them, a well-rested elite defense will be tough for Taylen Green to handle coming off of an awful loss to Colorado State.

This brutal loss to the Rams is no secret, and the Broncos are clearly rattled after that last-minute, miracle loss. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back, or if they’ll continue to crumble and fail to finish games.

Prediction

I am a firm believer that a well-rested Cowboys team is one of the best in the Mountain West, and Boise State is also coming off of their bye week.

Boise comes out as five-point favorites against Wyoming thanks to DraftKings, so I think the Cowboys beat these odds, and win 28-26.