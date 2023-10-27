UNLV Heads to Fresno for One of Their Toughest Test Yet

Preview

UNLV is hot coming off the bye week, rattling off two wins to get them to 6-1. They now travel to play the 6-1 Fresno State Bulldogs in what will be one of the primetime Mountain West matchups this week.

The Rebels will rally behind 2x Freshman of the Week QB Jayden Maiava. This Bulldog secondary is a little banged up and the Freshamn Quarterback can capitalize in this big game. Look for him to target WR Ricky White and WR Jacob De Jesus who both had a combined 18 catches last week on a combined 21 targets. Some big explosive plays through the air should put the Rebels in a good position to come out on top in this game.

The big plays through the air will be complimented by a ground game that is pounding the ball in the last few games. RB Donavyn Lester has been the leading rusher so far since coming off the bye, however the Rebels have multiple guys like RB Jai’Den Thomas and RB Courtney Reese that have the potential to explode at any point.

Stopping the ‘Dogs offense will be the challenge for the UNLV defense. Depending on who starts at Quarterback for the Bulldogs, the Rebels need to watch out for the speed threats on the outside. If QB Mickey Keene starts, the Rebels will have to watch out for his ability to make plays outside the pocket. He is coming off an injury he sustained in the Wyoming loss and QB Logan Fife started in the game against Utah State. Both are capable Quarterbacks, however, Keene is the better option. The Rebels should be preparing for either to make the start.

This is a special game for one of the UNLV Defensive Backs. DB Trenton Holloway is from the area. He grew up in Clovis, which is just outside of Fresno, playing his high school ball at Clovis North High School. Look for him to have a big game in his hometown.

Betting Lines

UNLV Spread: +9 -110

UNLV ML: +270

O/U 58: O -108/U -112

Gametime

The game will be on Saturday, October 28th at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, Calif. Kickoff will be at 7:30 PM PT or 10:30 PM ET on FS1.

#BEaREBEL