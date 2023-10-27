Mountaintop View 10-27-23 Ram defense, Hoyland perseverance, Schramm return, Odom motivation, More winning ways, Empires

Another big football weekend is upon us with some very big games where some of the home teams can pretty much forget about getting to the championship game with a loss. Get some preview information and backstories in this Friday Edition. Enjoy!!

There are several key match-ups this weekend in conference play (UNLV-Fresno State, Wyoming-Boise State) but none bigger than undefeated and nationally-ranked Air Force traveling to Fort Collins to take on the Rams. What must the Colorado State defense do against the high-powered Falcon offense to have a shot at an upset?

The usually spot-on accuracy of the Cowboys’ kicker has been missing recently as he has missed his last three field goal attempts. Is there reason to worry in Laramie?

Although he has been helping coach the LB unit while out due to injury for the past several games, his absence on the field has been noticeable. That will change this Saturday as D.J. Schramm returns to action in a must-win game for the Broncos if they have any hope of playing in the MW Championship Game this year.

Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal details how the first-year Rebel head coach has changed the mindset of the UNLV football team from the past setbacks into one that is already bowl-eligible and playing for a berth in the conference championship game.

The Lobos head to Reno this weekend as both teams look to continue the winning trend in conference. Get a preview of things to watch ahead of Saturday night’s kickoff.

Week 8 CFB Empires Map - Air Force continues as only MW team with an empire still standing

Map after Week 8.#CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/37NJEdR5PE — College Football Empires Map 2023 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 22, 2023

