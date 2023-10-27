Week Nine Fan Guide

Coming off a weekend where the games did not carry a ton of significance on the race toward a Mountain West championship, the games this weekend carry a lot more weight. As we get closer to the end of the season, we will only be discussing games that impact the Mountain West Championship. Let’s take a look at where things currently stand.

In the hunt: Air Force (4-0), UNLV (3-0), Wyoming (2-1), Fresno State (2-1), Boise State (2-1)

Needs some help: San Jose State (2-2), Colorado State (1-2), New Mexico (1-2), Nevada (1-2)

All but eliminated: San Diego State (1-3), Utah State (1-3), Hawaii (1-3)

Let’s take a look at how this weekend’s games impact the race toward the championship game.

Boise State @ Wyoming

I was really surprised to see the Broncos open as favorites in this game. Wyoming is currently playing much better football. This is a huge game for both teams, as the loser would have almost no shot at playing for the championship.

Who you should root for: If you are Fresno State, you really want Boise State to win this game, and then beat the Broncos the following week. For everyone else in the conference, it doesn’t really matter who wins this game.

Air Force @ Colorado State

Air Force is a double-digit favorite, but I have a weird feeling this game will be closer than expected. Colorado State needs this game badly if they want to stay in the hunt for a bowl game. I expect the Rams to pull out a lot of trick plays in this one.

Who you should root for: Everyone in the conference benefits from the Falcons dropping this game. I suppose Boise State fans could argue that they want the Rams to lose so they can avoid a potential tiebreaker down the road, but that seems far-fetched.

New Mexico @ Nevada

Both teams are coming off big wins. New Mexico is clinging to hopes of making a bowl game, while Nevada is looking to build some momentum after getting their first win of the season.

Who you should root for: With both teams currently sitting at 1-2 in conference play, it doesn’t really mater who wins this game. But it seems like the Lobos have more potential to win games down the road, so I would pull for the Wolf Pack.

UNLV @ Fresno State

Who would have thought that this would be the most important game of the weekend. Fresno State is playing for their season and could enter the rankings with a win, while UNLV is looking to prove that they are not the product of an awful schedule. For me, this is easily the most intriguing game of the weekend.

Who you should root for: Boise State and Wyoming should be pulling for Fresno State, but if I’m Air Force, I want to see UNLV win this game so I can avoid a weird tiebreaker with the Bulldogs down the road.

San Jose State @ Hawaii

This game may not be as sexy as some other games, but the intrigue of Chevan Cordeiro returning to the islands to take on his former team has me eager to watch. I worry this one could get ugly for the Rainbow Warriors.

Who you should root for: The Rainbow Warriors already have three losses, so anyone outside of San Jose should be pulling for Hawaii.

Which game are you most excited about? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.