Mountaintop View 10-26-23

It looks like the Mountain West Conference football trophy has a name now. It’s named after the man that handed out most of those trophies: former conference commissioner Craig Thompson. Who gets their hands on the Craig Thompson Trophy first?

Snow Bowl this weekend!

❄️ ️

Folks, we just might have a snow game on our hands for Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/8Arms1susv — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 25, 2023

How will Hawaii receive Cordeiro?

'I don't really know if they're going to boo me...I'm just going to block it out' - Former #HawaiiFB quarterback Chevan Cordeiro makes his return to Hawai'i on Saturday, leading San Jose State against UH https://t.co/3ELpSRr6JP ️ @c_shimabuku @StLouisHawaii @iam_clcxii pic.twitter.com/hcgy99x80C — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 25, 2023

Congrats to these three!

Geoff Grammer previews UNM hoops

VIDEO: Journal Staffer Geoff Grammer previewing Lobo basketball, including the arrival of starting center Nelly Junior Joseph ahead of the team's exhibition opener on Thursday night in the Pit. https://t.co/cuX4UtwfL9 via @ABQJournal #mwbb — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) October 25, 2023

Cool interaction for Boise State rookie

The longest home-and-home ever

On The Horizon:

Thursday - Plenty of weekend previews

Friday - Week Nine Fan Guide

Friday - More Game Previews