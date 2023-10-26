Mountaintop View 10-26-23

Mountain West football trophy to be named after longtime commissioner Craig Thompson
It looks like the Mountain West Conference football trophy has a name now. It’s named after the man that handed out most of those trophies: former conference commissioner Craig Thompson. Who gets their hands on the Craig Thompson Trophy first?
Snow Bowl this weekend!
❄️ ️— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 25, 2023
Folks, we just might have a snow game on our hands for Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/8Arms1susv
How will Hawaii receive Cordeiro?
'I don't really know if they're going to boo me...I'm just going to block it out' - Former #HawaiiFB quarterback Chevan Cordeiro makes his return to Hawai'i on Saturday, leading San Jose State against UH https://t.co/3ELpSRr6JP ️ @c_shimabuku @StLouisHawaii @iam_clcxii pic.twitter.com/hcgy99x80C— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 25, 2023
Congrats to these three!
Three preseason All-MW players have been named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Watch List— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 25, 2023
@mckenna_hofs
@Desi_RaeY23
@AllysonFertig#MakingHerMark | #MWWBB pic.twitter.com/RdQjSQZtbd
Geoff Grammer previews UNM hoops
VIDEO: Journal Staffer Geoff Grammer previewing Lobo basketball, including the arrival of starting center Nelly Junior Joseph ahead of the team's exhibition opener on Thursday night in the Pit. https://t.co/cuX4UtwfL9 via @ABQJournal #mwbb— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) October 25, 2023
Cool interaction for Boise State rookie
.@tkelce gave some postgame words of wisdom to rookie @Scott_Matlock28— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 25, 2023
Cool moment @insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/YW6C4Jz3WL
The longest home-and-home ever
Hawaii, UMass schedule football series for 2026, 2027https://t.co/9vqYUlMjDz pic.twitter.com/bFvqpdeh6b— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) October 25, 2023
On The Horizon:
Thursday - Plenty of weekend previews
Friday - Week Nine Fan Guide
Friday - More Game Previews
