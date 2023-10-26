 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 10-26-23

The Craig Thompson Trophy, Cordeiro returns to Hawaii, Snow in Ft. Collins and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Mountain West Championship-San Diego State at Wyoming

Mountain West football trophy to be named after longtime commissioner Craig Thompson

It looks like the Mountain West Conference football trophy has a name now. It’s named after the man that handed out most of those trophies: former conference commissioner Craig Thompson. Who gets their hands on the Craig Thompson Trophy first?

Snow Bowl this weekend!

How will Hawaii receive Cordeiro?

Congrats to these three!

Geoff Grammer previews UNM hoops

Cool interaction for Boise State rookie

The longest home-and-home ever

On The Horizon:

Thursday - Plenty of weekend previews

Friday - Week Nine Fan Guide

Friday - More Game Previews

