Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 8. The predictions range from four to seven bowl teams.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Same bowl teams as last week for me. The Falcons are firmly in the NY6 spot and look to have a great chance at staying undefeated. UNLV and Fresno State have already won bowl games and Wyoming is one win away. Currently, I see Utah State and Colorado State (in that order) of having the best chances to make a bowl game, in large part due to who they play the rest of the year.

Zach

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: N/A

Potato Bowl: N/A

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Right now I only have four teams headed to a bowl and that would be a nightmare for the conference. I think one of Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Jose State, or Utah State finds a way to get to 6-6. But it is hard to determine which team that will be at this point.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Colorado State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Wow, what a week of enlightenment. SDSU has dropped off my bowl radar while SJSU has re-emerged. Air Force moves closer each week to getting the coveted NY-6 bowl.

Graham

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Utah State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wyoming

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

I’m not sure about the NY6 for Air Force, I think the Falcons might have to face a one-loss Fresno in the championship game to make it, so I have Fresno in the LA Bowl, which means Wyoming has to lose to someone else. More wishful thinking than an actual prediction.

Dom

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

I said last week I wasn’t quite on the Colorado State train. This week I switched it up, going with the Rams over Utah State. Still, Colorado State is a fringe pick for me and could be dropped from my list as early as this week. Fresno State, UNLV, and of course, Air Force are the only true locks for the conference so far.