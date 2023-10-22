Mountain West in the Polls

The new Associated Press and Coaches Poll dropped this morning and Air Force continues to be the top Group of Five team in the polls. Air Force moved up to 19 in both polls and is ahead of Tulane. The Falcons are coming off of a big win over Navy to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Fresno State continues to receive votes in both polls, receiving 8 votes in the AP (30th) and 23 votes in the Coaches (30th). Wyoming continues to receive votes in the Coaches Poll, receiving 9 votes (33rd).