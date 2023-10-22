The impossible has happened: Nevada finally ends the losing streak, beats San Diego State 6-0

Wolf Pack fans have been waiting for this for 413 days. After owning the longest losing streak in the nation, Nevada finally snapped it by defeating San Diego State 6-0. It was far from pretty, but 1-6 looks a lot better than 0-7.

There’s still plenty of room for concern, but the entire program can finally take a breath. Ken Wilson not only picked up his third win with Nevada, but it’s his first win against the Mountain West since becoming head coach last season.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

7:03- Brandon Talton 39-yard FG

Nevada 3 - San Diego State 0

2nd Quarter

0:00- Brandon Talton 37-yard FG

Nevada 6 - San Diego State 0

Final: Nevada 6, San Diego State 0

Offense

Again, nowhere near pretty. While the win was nice, Nevada can’t sustain the lack of offensive play.

Even kicker Brandon Talton, who’s responsible for all of Nevada’s points, missed two of his four field goal attempts that could’ve pushed the score higher.

Nevada’s offense picked up 242 total yards. Quarterback Brendon Lewis didn’t play a great game, going 9-22 with 98 passing yards and 40 rushing yards. His longest pass was a 44-yard dot to wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, which was his only reception of the night.

The Wolf Pack went 3-12 on third downs and didn’t score a touchdown in this one. Credits to Talton for being the offensive MVP this game, but Nevada will need actual touchdowns if its second win is going to happen.

Defense

Even for only scoring six points, the defense won this game for Nevada. Aztecs quarterback Jalen Mayden went 6-14 with only 47 passing yards. Mayden was also the leading rusher for the Aztecs with 52 yards.

Nevada’s defense was locked down. The Wolf Pack held the Aztecs 0-10 on third down attempts and 1-3 on fourth down attempts. Safety Emany Johnson led Nevada in tackles with nine.

San Diego State only recorded 204 offensive yards total, while recording two fumbles and losing one at the end of the game. I mentioned in my preview that both sides of the ball needed to click to get a win, but having a dominant performance by the defense can throw that out the window.

What’s Next

Nevada will come back home to Mackay Stadium to take on New Mexico. The Lobos are coming off a 42-21 victory over Hawaii and are 3-4 overall. New Mexico has won three out of its last five games and will face a Nevada team that looks to start a new streak, this time on the winning side.

Until then, let’s enjoy this weekend, Wolf Pack fans. It’s been a long time since a Nevada victory, and celebrations are more than deserving. Let’s get the second win next Saturday and end the year strong.