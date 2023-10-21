Week 8: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

We are in the heart of the season and things are heating up. This week, 9 teams are in on the action this Saturday. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, October 21st

Air Force vs Navy (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS/Paramount+ Hawaii vs New Mexico (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Sprectrum Colorado State vs UNLV (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: SSSEN/Mountain West Network Utah State vs San Jose State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Nevada vs San Diego State 7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Air Force: -11, O/U 36.5

Hawaii/New Mexico: -1 Hawaii, O/U 60

Colorado State/UNLV: -8 UNLV, O/U 64

Utah State/San Jose State: -4 SJSU, O/U 66.5

Nevada/San Diego State: -13.5 SDSU, O/U 47.5

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Air Force: How will the Falcons do against their rival and another triple-option team? And will the offense continue to be productive without their starting quarterback?

Hawaii: Will the Rainbow Warriors come out the same way as last week and if so, will it be enough against a lesser opponent?

New Mexico: Can the Lobos muster some fight and determination and find a way to beat Hawaii?

Colorado State: What will the Rams do for an encore this week? Can they build upon their second half and make a it a game against UNLV?

UNLV: As the season goes along and the pressure increases, can the Rebels continue to play this well?

Utah State: The Aggies seem to have turned a corner, can they take care of business against a struggling Spartan team?

San Jose State: The Spartans were able to get on track for one week. But can they build on it against a much better defensive team?

Nevada: Will the Wolf Pack be able to show any signs of life like they did a few weeks ago?

San Diego State: The Aztecs looked like a better team last week. Can they avoid taking a step back and continue to build after the bye week?

Who Will Win:

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.