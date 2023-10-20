Mountaintop View 10-20-23 Game Previews, Calhoun named, Avalos defiant, Aggies road to bowl, O Line recognition

We have reached the midpoint of the season and the separation has begun. The conferences top football team goes non-conference this weekend while a couple of teams try to re-gather for a stretch run. Get up to speed with game previews and other football news from around the conference. Enjoy!!

Get the background information about this game between the two service academies that will go towards winning the annual Commander-in-Chief Trophy.

Well-deserved Coach Calhoun!

Troy Calhoun named to Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List for coach of the year honorshttps://t.co/mOcfwyv26V@thedoddtrophy pic.twitter.com/hPTyXJryEU — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) October 19, 2023

For the third straight year, the Broncos find themselves floundering at the midseason point. Head Coach Andy Avalos addressed this during a press conference Wednesday defending himself and noting that the close losses so far this year could have painted a different current narrative.

Another conference team at a midpoint crossroads are the Utah State Aggies. The good news in that is the losses have come to teams with with a combined record of 24-2 so far this year. What does the rest of the season look like as they work to become bowl eligible?

The Cowboy O Line joins Air Force as the two MW teams named with 21 other FBS team units at the midway point of this season.

The Rams, fresh off their thrilling comeback win over Boise State, travels to Las Vegas in hopes of continuing their momentum against a resurgent Rebel football team. Get a preview along with a prediction from Fox Sports.

The Aztecs return home to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Nevada Wolf Pack after a successful trip to Hawaii last week. Get the particulars and game information before the opening kickoff.

On the horizon: