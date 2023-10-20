Mountain West and the National Polls (Week 8)

On Sunday morning, the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Polls were released after Week 6 of the college football season. So, how many Mountain West teams were recognized in the poll?

The Mountain West teams that are being recognized

Air Force was the only Mountain West team to go ranked this week and currently sits at #22 in the AP poll with 245 votes. Fresno State received 6 receiving votes while Wyoming received 4 receiving votes. (42 receiving votes) and making three Mountain West teams recognized by the AP poll.

In terms of the USA Today Coaches poll, the Mountain West placed four different teams in #22 Air Force (196 votes) Wyoming (12 receiving votes), Fresno State (21 receiving votes), and UNLV (4 receiving votes).

The polls are always fun to watch throughout the year, so let’s make a game out of it! Each team in the Mountain West is included, and every week that the polls are updated, so will the standings as rankings change throughout the year. Here’s how the point system will work:

An opponent on the schedule that received votes for the AP Top 25 poll / USA Today Top 25 poll: 1 point

A ranked AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 2 points

A top 10 AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 3 points

A College Football Playoff Top 25 team: 2 points

Each week, the points will be added, and the team with the most points for the week will receive an additional point to their overall score. This is also an interesting way to evaluate the strength of opponents throughout the season. So, who faces the most Top 25 / receiving votes teams when looking at the week five of the polls? Let’s get into it!

Week 7 Standings

1. San Jose State (15 points)

2. Boise State (14 points)

.T-3. UNLV (13 points)

T-3: Nevada (13 points)

T-3: San Diego State (13 points)

4: Wyoming (12 points)

T-5. Utah State (9 points)

T-5. Hawaii (9 points)

T-6 New Mexico (7 points)

T-6. Colorado State (7 points)

T-8. Air Force (1 point)

T-8. Fresno State (1 point)

Week 8

#22 Air Force

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (4 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (12 receiving votes), vs UNLV (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 3 points

Boise State

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at #5 Washington (1355 votes), vs Wyoming (4 receiving votes), at Fresno State (6 receiving votes) vs #22 Air Force (245 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #5 Washington (1325 votes), at Memphis (1 receiving vote) vs Wyoming (12 receiving votes), at Fresno State (21 votes), and vs #22 Air Force (196 votes)

Total points: 15 points +1

Colorado State

Week 8 AP Top 25 Opponents: vs Washington State (11 receiving votes), vs #22 Air Force (245 receiving votes), at Wyoming (4 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 Opponents: vs Washington State (20 votes), at UNLV (4 receiving votes), vs #22 Air Force (196 votes), at Wyoming (12 receiving votes)

Total points: 8 points

Fresno State

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (4 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (12 receiving votes), vs UNLV (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 3 points

Hawaii

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at #9 Oregon (1034 votes), vs #22 Air Force (245 votes), at Wyoming (4 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #11 Oregon (989 votes), at UNLV (4 receiving votes), vs #22 Air Force (196 receiving votes), at Wyoming (60 receiving votes)

Total points: 13 points

Nevada

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at #18 USC (530 votes), vs Kansas (2 receiving votes), at Fresno State (6 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (4 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #16 USC (606 votes), vs Kansas (1 receiving vote), at Fresno State (21 receiving votes), vs UNLV (4 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (12 receiving votes)

Total points: 11 points

New Mexico

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (4 receiving votes), at Fresno State (6 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Texas A&M (4 receiving votes), at Wyoming (4 receiving votes), vs UNLV (4 receiving votes) at Fresno State (21 receiving votes)

Total points: 4 points

San Diego State

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: vs #25 UCLA (122 votes), at #12 Oregon State (834 votes), at #22 Air Force (245 votes), vs Fresno State (6 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs #25 UCLA (70 votes), at #13 Oregon State (809 votes), at #22 Air Force (196 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (21 votes)

Total points: 14 points

San Jose State

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at #18 USC (530 votes), vs #12 Oregon State (834 votes), vs #22 Air Force (245 votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #16 USC (606 votes), vs #13 Oregon State (809 votes), vs #22 Air Force (196 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (21 receiving votes), at UNLV (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 14 points

UNLV

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at #2 Michigan (1492 votes), vs Wyoming (4 receiving votes) at #22 Air Force (245 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25: at #2 Michigan (1516 votes), at Fresno State (21 votes), at #22 Air Force (196 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (12 receiving votes)

Total points: 11 points

Utah State

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at #24 Iowa (125 votes) at #22 Air Force (245 receiving votes), vs James Maddison (70 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (6 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #23 Iowa (192 votes), at #22 Air Force (196 votes), vs James Maddison (67 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 12 points

Wyoming

Week 8 AP Top 25 opponents: at #8 Texas (1098 votes), at #22 Air Force (245 receiving votes)

Week 8 USA Today Top 25 opponents: #8 Texas (982 votes), at #22 Air Force (196 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (4 receiving votes), at UNLV (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 12 points

Week 8 Standings

1. Boise State (16 points) +1

T-2. San Jose State (14 points)

T-2. San Diego State (14 points)

3. Hawaii (13 points)

T-4. Wyoming (12 points)

T-4. Utah State (12 points)

T-5. UNLV (11 points)

.T-5. Nevada (11 points)

6. Colorado State (8 points)

8. New Mexico (4 points)

T-9. Air Force (3 points)

T-9. Fresno State (3 points)

Overall Standings