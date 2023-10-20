Week Eight Fan Guide

Week seven helped us establish a clearer pecking order for the Mountain West Championship. Boise State has clearly fallen off and at the moment, does not look like a team that has a realistic shot at a conference championship. Air Force’s win over Wyoming makes them the favorite, and UNLV is still undefeated in conference play. Let’s take a look at this week’s games and what’s at stake for each team.

Current Leaders: Air Force (4-0), UNLV (2-0)

Need some help: Fresno State (2-1), Colorado State (1-1), Wyoming (2-1), Boise State (2-1)

Need a miracle: San Diego State (0-2), San Jose State (0-2), Utah State (1-2), New Mexico (0-2), Hawaii (0-2), Nevada (0-2)

Air Force @ Navy

The nationally ranked Falcons have one of their biggest games of the year against rival Navy. The Falcons are by far the better team on paper, but rivalry games on the road are always tough sledding.

Who you should root for: Air Force. Win every non-conference game possible and hope the Falcons move up the national rankings. It is a good look for the conference.

Hawaii @ New Mexico

Two teams that are searching for an identity. Hawaii seems closer to finding theirs, while New Mexico has regressed in recent weeks.

Who you should root for: Neither one of these teams has a realistic shot at competing for the conference title, and both are led by former players. I just hope it is an exciting game.

Colorado State @ UNLV:

The Rams are coming off of a thrilling upset over Boise State, and the Rebels are coming off of a convincing victory over rival Nevada. This game has the potential to be a real shootout and is a must-win for Colorado State’s bowl chances.

Who you should root for: If you are a team that has a shot at the conference championship game, you probably want the Rebels to lose this one.

Utah State @ San Jose State:

Similar to the game above, this game is sneaky good and has the potential to be a high scoring affair. Both teams are clinging to bowl hopes. This should be a fun game.

Who you should root for: As things currently stand, neither of these teams has much of a shot at a championship game. I’m hoping to see a shootout that comes down to the wire.

Nevada @ San Diego State:

Another game without any real significance. The Wolf pack are still searching for their first win of the season, and the Aztecs are hoping to keep their slim hopes of a bowl appearance alive.

Who you should root for: Winless teams are not a good look for the conference; pull for the Wolf Pack to get their first win of the season.

Which game are you most looking forward to? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Which game has the highest stakes this weekend? Who still has a legitimate shot at playing for a conference championship? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.