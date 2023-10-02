Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Five

Week five of the college football season is behind us, and most Mountain West teams are now officially done with their out-of-conference schedule. This week saw some impressive performances from some unexpected names. Let’s look at our players of the week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Zac Larrier (Air Force)

The senior quarterback had a career day for the Falcons completing six of seven passes for 189 yards and added 103 yards rushing on eight carries. The Falcon offense moved the ball with ease on their way to a 49-10 victory over the Aztecs.

Defensive Player of the Week

Trey Taylor (Air Force)

The senior safety had a big day for the Falcons in their dominant win over the Aztecs. Taylor intercepted a Jaylen Mayden pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Taylor also added three tackles.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Ike Larsen (Utah State)

Larsen came up with the biggest play for Utah State so far this season. UCONN scored a late touchdown to bring the game within one, but Larsen was able to block the Huskies’ extra point attempt to secure the victory for the Aggies,

Freshman of the Week

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado State)

Fowler-Nicolosi had a big day through the air against FCS foe, Utah Tech. He finished the day completing 26 of 32 passing attempts for 462 yards and four touchdowns.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.