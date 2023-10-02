Mountaintop View 10-2-23. Aggies comeback, Rebels & Falcons dominate, Cowboys win a close one, Rankings.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. We are fresh off another weekend of the season and have many more weekends of football to go! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

Under Blake Anderson, Utah State has been known for slow starts and thrilling comeback victories. After falling short last week, they took care of business this week. Trailing 17-0, the Aggies stormed back in the second half behind quarterback Cooper Legas, who came in after an injury to starter McCae Hillstead. The win was sealed late with a blocked extra point by Ike Larsen.

UNLV started strong and was in control pretty much the entire game. Early on, they used a stout defense that consistently got pressure on Hawaii, neutralizing their big-play offense. Meanwhile, the Rebel offense continues to be effective with Jayden Maiava leading the charge with two touchdowns through the air to go along with the offense’s three rushing scores. UNLV is now 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play as they continue to look like one of the better teams in the conference.

Wyoming has not had an easy team against New Mexico, For whatever reason, the Lobos match up well against them. It was a defensive battle early, with both teams trading lots of field goals, leading to a 12-9 score at halftime. However, Harrison Waylee carried the Cowboy offense in the second half, gaining 191 yards and averaging 10.6 yards per carry. That proved to be enough to find a way to win, with the final score ending up 35-26.

To be fair, Air Force scored a lot in the air and on defense as well. The win was as well-rounded as anyone could ask for, and dominated San Diego State in all facets of the game. The offense scored all throughout the game and once SDSDU started loading the box, they aired things out without missing a beat. The Falcon defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Also, they would’ve held the Aztecs to single digits if not for Jack Browning’s 61-yard field goal at the end of the first half, which is the new record for the longest field goal in Mountain West history.

