Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 10-2-23. October Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Official visitors are back and many teams are hosting visitors. Although as we discussed before, not every team in the Mountain West prefers to host OVs during the football season. Regardless, having recruits get on campus to see a game, meet the coaches, and players, and get a feel for the program plays a big role in a recruits college decision. So don’t be surprised if official visitors soon turn into verbal commitments shortly after their visits.

This week, there was a number of new offers given out by various teams. Air Force, Colrado State, UNLV, adn Wyoming hosted official visitors, and there were two new commitments, one from Hawaii and the other belonging to Wyoming. The Cowboys looked to have the best week, given their combination of hosting visitors and gaining a new verbal pledge. For that, they are featured on the cover photo for the first time this season.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

UNLV: 6

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Boise State: 3

Fresno State: 3

Nevada: 3

Utah State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 94

Visit Recap:

ATH Jake Ryan (Air Force)

“It was my first ever game day experience at the Air Force Academy. I visited last spring and was excited to get back this fall again! The flyover before the game was the best flyover I have ever seen in my entire life. I really love the environment and culture that the team and players possess.”

Commitment Spotlight:

OL Toby Moore (UNLV)

“I really decided UNLV was where I wanted to go because of how big the family factor is there and everyone has each others backs all the time.”

WR Chris Durr Jr. (Wyoming)

“Some of the main reasons I chose Wyoming was because of the hospitality they showed me and how much everyone knew who I was and respected and how much the coaching staff showed how much they wanted and needed me on their team to make plays and bring something to the table that they never had before another reason was how the recruiting staff treated me from the point I got off the plane till the point I got back on.”

October Team Recruiting Rankings:

Now that we are about halfway through the recruiting cycle, the rankings are beginning to take shape. Here are the September rankings for comparison.

1. UNLV

2. Boise State

3. Colorado State

4. San Diego State

5. Fresno State

6. San Jose State

7. Hawaii

8. Nevada

9. Air Force

10. Wyoming

11. Utah State

12. New Mexico

Tier Rankings:

As many of you may know by now, I also like to break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful in providing a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: UNLV, Boise State

Tier 2: Colorado State, San Diego State

Tier 3: Fresno State, San Jose State

Tier 4: Hawaii, Nevada

Tier 5: Air Force

Tier 6: Wyoming, Utah State

Tier 7: New Mexico

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

ATH Jake Ryan was offered by Air Force

DB Camren Campbell was offered by Colorado State

WR Josiah Martina was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR Kameron Powell was offered by Colorado State

DB Gerayas Grimes was offered by Fresno State

2026 WR/DB Brandon Arrington was offered by SJSU

JUCO OL Seth Wilfred was offered by Utah State

JUCO OL Jonah Miller was offered by Utah State

Visits:

TE Kole Tompkins visited Air Force

ATH Jake Ryan visited Air Force

LS Luke Granzow visited Air Force

RB Clayton Sobecki visited Air Force

DB Nokoi Maddox visited Colorado State

An anonymous recruit visited UNLV

LB Eltoum Murgus visited Wyoming

RB Dontae Burch visited Wyoming

Commits:

TE Frank Abreu committed to Hawaii

WR Chris Durr Jr. committed to Wyoming

Decommits

TE Braxton Strong decommitted from Colorado State

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.