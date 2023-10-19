 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 10-19-23

UNLV football’s rise, MWC power rankings, Ashton Jeanty and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
Hawaii v UNLV Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Mountain West rankings: Air Force moves to No. 1 while the sky is falling at Boise State

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray posts his weekly MWC football rankings. Rejoice UNLV fans and avert your eyes Boise State fans.

Odom flipping the script, and UNLV’s football future looks promising

UNLV football is 5-1 and receiving votes for the Top 25, just an unthinkable sentence for the longest time. Barry Odom has found instant success and bowl eligibility is not the standard this team is chasing; they have their eyes set on a MWC championship game appearance.

Jeanty continues to thrive

Well done, Ike!

Two MW wide receivers land on watch list

On The Horizon:

Today - Aztecs return to Snapdragon to take on the woefully inferior and inadequate Wolf Pack from Nevada

Today - Stats Corner: Who is Likely Going Bowling

Friday - Week Eight Fan Guide

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...