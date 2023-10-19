Mountaintop View 10-19-23

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray posts his weekly MWC football rankings. Rejoice UNLV fans and avert your eyes Boise State fans.

UNLV football is 5-1 and receiving votes for the Top 25, just an unthinkable sentence for the longest time. Barry Odom has found instant success and bowl eligibility is not the standard this team is chasing; they have their eyes set on a MWC championship game appearance.

Jeanty continues to thrive

2️⃣ + 1️⃣ = 3️⃣@AshtonJeanty2 is named to the @AP's Midseason All-America First Team, marking his THIRD such honor!



He is the only Group of 5 player to be named to the ESPN, CBS and AP Midseason All-America First Teams.



https://t.co/yTrtCyDf8H#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/QcrW8utI4L — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 18, 2023

Well done, Ike!

Two MW wide receivers land on watch list

