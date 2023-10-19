Mountaintop View 10-19-23

Mountain West rankings: Air Force moves to No. 1 while the sky is falling at Boise State
Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray posts his weekly MWC football rankings. Rejoice UNLV fans and avert your eyes Boise State fans.
Odom flipping the script, and UNLV’s football future looks promising
UNLV football is 5-1 and receiving votes for the Top 25, just an unthinkable sentence for the longest time. Barry Odom has found instant success and bowl eligibility is not the standard this team is chasing; they have their eyes set on a MWC championship game appearance.
Jeanty continues to thrive
@AshtonJeanty2 is named to the @AP's Midseason All-America First Team, marking his THIRD such honor!
He is the only Group of 5 player to be named to the ESPN, CBS and AP Midseason All-America First Teams.
Well done, Ike!
Two MW wide receivers land on watch list
Two stellar #MWFB receivers have been added to the @biletnikoffawrd Watch List
@CantStopStevvo, @HawaiiFootball
