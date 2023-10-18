 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HOLY HOLKER! Hike’s Peak Ep. 18 Out Now!

Let’s breakdown a wild week, with Air Force getting ranked, Colorado State’s prayers being answered, and much more!

By JackTalksCFB
/ new

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! Week 7 was pure madness, with a team getting ranked and a Hail Mary game winner! Here’s what to look for in this week’s episode:

  1. Breakdown of every Week 7 game
  2. Previews of every Week 8 game
  3. Predictions of every Week 8 game
  4. Revealing Midseason Team MVPs
  5. Presenting our “Hike’s Peak Weekly MVP”

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Thank you for coming back to the mountain!

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...