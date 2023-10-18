HOLY HOLKER! Hike’s Peak Ep. 18 Out Now!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! Week 7 was pure madness, with a team getting ranked and a Hail Mary game winner! Here’s what to look for in this week’s episode:

Breakdown of every Week 7 game Previews of every Week 8 game Predictions of every Week 8 game Revealing Midseason Team MVPs Presenting our “Hike’s Peak Weekly MVP”

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Thank you for coming back to the mountain!