Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 7. Falcons hype continues to soar.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

I’m sticking with 6 teams, although the last two always seem to be shuffling around. The Falcons are firmly in the NY6 Bowl picture after their win against Wyoming. The Cowboys and Bulldogs are still good teams and take the two best Mountain West bowls, respectfully. The Rebels are firmly in the bowl picture with a chance to potentially move up. This week I have the Rams and Aggies making bowls as of this week. Boise State drops out.

Zach

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: N/A

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

The conference is looking top-heavy at the moment. The five teams I listed are a lock to make bowls, and there is a good chance that one of the teams that is 3-4 finds a way to get to six wins. Air Force will need to run the table to get the NY6 spot, but I like their chances.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

I’m like a broken record with most of these picks. The conference has separated, and it’s 6-8 teams. Utah State is just outside, and it’s a hope for SDSU. I’ll expect a surprise when the season finishes.

Graham

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

I’m not sure about the NY6 for Air Force, I think the Falcons might have to face a one-loss Fresno in the championship game to make it, so I have Fresno in the LA Bowl, which means Wyoming has to lose to someone else. More wishful thinking than an actual prediction.

Dom

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

It’s another year of the Mountain West being really weird. I know some of my fellow writers are on a Colorado State train, but I just don’t see it yet. Utah State is hanging by a thread, but its ability to stay with Fresno State keeps them up for me. Air Force is a no-brainer, and don’t sleep on UNLV as painful as it is for me to say.