Mountaintop View 10-18-23. All-Americans, Hot Seat, Aggie WRs, Troy Calhoun, Air Force injury, POTW

CBS released their mid-season all-American team, full of the best players through the first six weeks of the season. Impressively, two players from the Mountain West made the list. Colorado State’s Mohamed Kamara made the team as one of the defensive linemen, while Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was listed as an all-purpose back under the special teams section. Jeanty is one of only five sophomores on the list. It’s interesting no Air Force OL players made the list.

Continuing the content at the halfway point of the season, the Athletic is looking at coaches who have some warm or hot seats. Among those in the Mountain West, Danny Gonzales is labeled “hot”, while Ken Wilson says “getting hotter.” For Gonzales, they state he hasn’t been able to get much going thus far and need to win the next two games in order to avoid a dire fate. For Wilson, going winless in conference play for the second year in a row may be too much for the Wolf Pack AD who didn’t hire him. It should be noted that no conference had more than two coaches listed, which may be why Andy Avalos and Brady Hoke aren’t named.

Air Force's Troy Calhoun has been named to the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun says during today's press conference that QB Zac Larrier is likely out for a while after being injured last week against Wyoming.



The Falcons play Navy this week.

Check out this weeks MWXC athletes of the week



Jessica Kain- 1st place 6K 19:58.3

Alana Sangprasit- career best 6K 23:18

Habtom Samuel-3rd place 8K 23:26.2

