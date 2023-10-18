 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 10-18-23. All-Americans, Hot Seat, Aggie WRs, Troy Calhoun, Air Force injury, POTW

By MikeWittmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Wyoming at Air Force Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It’s getting closer to the weekend, and that means more football games. Once again, it’s the mid-way point of the weekend, and we are already closer to game day. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Two MW Mid-season All-Americans.

CBS released their mid-season all-American team, full of the best players through the first six weeks of the season. Impressively, two players from the Mountain West made the list. Colorado State’s Mohamed Kamara made the team as one of the defensive linemen, while Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was listed as an all-purpose back under the special teams section. Jeanty is one of only five sophomores on the list. It’s interesting no Air Force OL players made the list.

Hot seat check.

Continuing the content at the halfway point of the season, the Athletic is looking at coaches who have some warm or hot seats. Among those in the Mountain West, Danny Gonzales is labeled “hot”, while Ken Wilson says “getting hotter.” For Gonzales, they state he hasn’t been able to get much going thus far and need to win the next two games in order to avoid a dire fate. For Wilson, going winless in conference play for the second year in a row may be too much for the Wolf Pack AD who didn’t hire him. It should be noted that no conference had more than two coaches listed, which may be why Andy Avalos and Brady Hoke aren’t named.

Aggies WR duo stand alone.

Good news for the Falcons...

...And bad news for the Falcons.

Players of the week.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: 2023 Mountain West Mid-season Grades
  • Later today: 2023 Bowl Projections Week 7
  • Later today: The Mountain West and the National Polls Week 7
  • Coming Thursday: Game previews from Air Force, SDSU, and more
  • Coming Thursday: Stats Corner Week 7
  • Coming Friday: Fan Guide Week 8
  • Coming Friday: More Game Previews
  • Coming Friday: Reacts Results

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...