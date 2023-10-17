 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Colorado State Rams vs Boise State Broncos

Mountaintop View 10-17-23 FB and VB Players of Week, Holker, Aggies recap, Rebels getting noticed, Basketball news

By RudyEspino
We try and put a bow on the weekend’s action in football and volleyball while looking ahead to basketball season in today’s edition of MWCConnection. You’ll see several sports covered in this content-laden offering as we head into the meat of the conference football season. Enjoy!!

This week’s MWFB Players of the Week

The “Holy Holker” — how Colorado State’s game-winning play versus Boise State came to be

When up by 20 points with six minutes left in the game, I dare anyone to say they were thinking the game would come down to a “Hail Mary” pass at the end. But it did and this is how it played out.

3 takeaways from Utah State’s loss to Fresno State

The Aggies had a chance in their game against the Bulldogs Friday night, but ended up short. What was learned about them in this game review?

Rebel Resurgence

Which has led to this: UNLV football receives votes in Top 25 poll

For the first time since 2003, the Rebels received votes in the weekly Coaches Poll as they prepare to meet Colorado State this weekend.

Five takeaways, observations from New Mexico’s 52-24 loss to San Jose State

The Lobos were up at halftime against San Jose State, who has had their own issues in the second halves in previous games. Unfortunately, New Mexico’s own penchant for subpar second halves this year showed its ugly head leading to a big loss. What was learned?

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

San Diego State, who made it to the NCAA Championship Game last spring, begins ranked 17th in the first men’s basketball poll for 2023-24. Boise State and New Mexico also get some votes as practices have started and games starting in three weeks.

More good news for Aztec basketball...

MW VB Players of the Week

