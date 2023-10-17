Share All sharing options for: Mountaintop View 10-17-23 FB and VB Players of Week, Holker, Aggies recap, Rebels getting noticed, Basketball news

We try and put a bow on the weekend’s action in football and volleyball while looking ahead to basketball season in today’s edition of MWCConnection. You’ll see several sports covered in this content-laden offering as we head into the meat of the conference football season. Enjoy!!

This week’s MWFB Players of the Week

When up by 20 points with six minutes left in the game, I dare anyone to say they were thinking the game would come down to a “Hail Mary” pass at the end. But it did and this is how it played out.

The Aggies had a chance in their game against the Bulldogs Friday night, but ended up short. What was learned about them in this game review?

Rebel Resurgence

In his first season at UNLV, Barry Odom has the Rebels at 5-1. Beat Vandy, then clobbered UTEP, Hawaii and Nevada.



UNLV's last bowl season was 2013. Before that, 2000. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 16, 2023

For the first time since 2003, the Rebels received votes in the weekly Coaches Poll as they prepare to meet Colorado State this weekend.

The Lobos were up at halftime against San Jose State, who has had their own issues in the second halves in previous games. Unfortunately, New Mexico’s own penchant for subpar second halves this year showed its ugly head leading to a big loss. What was learned?

San Diego State, who made it to the NCAA Championship Game last spring, begins ranked 17th in the first men’s basketball poll for 2023-24. Boise State and New Mexico also get some votes as practices have started and games starting in three weeks.

More good news for Aztec basketball...

NEWS: 2024 four-star Pharaoh Compton tells me he’s committed to San Diego State, becoming the program’s first top-100 recruit in nearly a decade.



Story: https://t.co/Peg1SOFtKS pic.twitter.com/fLDfD40Iwv — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 16, 2023

MW VB Players of the Week

