Lobos pounded by San Jose State

The New Mexico Lobos fell to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain West Conference over the weekend following a 52-24 loss to San Jose State.

The Lobos had a 17-14 halftime lead before the Spartans dominated the third quarter, outscoring UNM 24-0 in the frame, to take control of a close contest.

Takeaways:

Needless to say, it was a nightmarish second half for the Lobos. The defense gave up two touchdown plays of over 50 yards and allowed the Spartans to rack up 531 total yards of offense.

That wasn’t even the worst part. The worst part?

Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro had 272 yards passing on just EIGHT completions. Meaning that he was averaging 34 yards per completion. That will not get it done at any level of college football, much less the Mountain West.

With the abysmal defense rearing its ugly head, there was a bright spot for UNM. With the 24 points scored the Lobos have surpassed last season’s point total, in just half the games.

The last two season’s the Lobos have finished last in the country in scoring offense, this season they are in the 70s. A 60-spot gain in one season. If they could shore up the defense, this team could be a dark horse for a bowl. Until that happens, I wouldn’t bet with the Lobos.

Looking Ahead

The Lobos seem as though they have another winnable game ahead with hosting Hawai’i for Homecoming this upcoming Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors sit at 2-5 on the season and 0-2 in the Mountain West. However, with how shaky the defense has been, one can’t consider anything to be winnable.

The kickoff for the Lobos and Rainbow Warriors will be at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday and will be broadcasted on Charter Spectrum, a Hawai’i Athletics Network.