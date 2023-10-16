Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week 7

Week seven featured some of the craziest moments of the college football season. It also featured some great performances. Here are the top Mountain West performers from this past weekend

Offensive Player of the Week

Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

Jeanty did everything he could to win this game for the Broncos. Carrying the offense for the majority of the contest, Jeanty had 36 touches for 254 yards. One of the greatest performances in Bronco history, Jeanty continues his historical season.

Defensive Player of the Week

Jackson Woodward (UNLV)

The junior linebacker had a career day in a rivalry game against Nevada. Woodward led the Rebels with nine tackles and added an interception, helping the Rebels get one step closer to bowl eligibility.

Special Teams Player

Jack Browning (San Diego State)

Browning had a huge day, averaging 56 yards per punt and making two of three field goal attempts.

Freshman of the Week

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado State)

Fowler-Nicolosi overcame a brutal first half to pull off a heroic second half comeback. He finished the game with 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.