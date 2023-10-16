Mountaintop View 10-16-23. Bulldogs win, Falcons prevail, Rams comeback, Rankings, Future Games.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. We are fresh off another weekend of the season and have many more weekends of football to go! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

When Utah State came out in the first quarter and scored points, it was a sign they came to play. Fresno State went to battle following their disappointing loss last week and did so without their starting quarterback. It turned into a shoot-out with both offenses putting up a lot of points and the game was close from start to finish. In the end, the Bulldogs found a way to win and keep their pace as one of the better teams in the Mountain West.

Credit to both the Cowboys and Falcons, this matchup of the best two teams in the conference lived up to the expectations. Wyoming came out strong and actually led for the first half of the game, confounding the Air Force defense to the tune of 21 points. However, the Falcons never gave up and kept finding ways to battle back, finding a way to win. They now find themselves 6-0 and have entered the national rankings.

Colorado State was shut out of the first half and didn’t have any answers for Boise State’s running game. Against all odds, they overcame deficits of 17 and 20 points and pulled off an unfathomable win, reminiscent of the Broncos doing something similar to Colorado State a few years ago. The Rams turned it up a notch on defense, went full-on air-raid on offense, recovered two on-side kicks (one was negated due to a penalty), and caught the game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass on a deflection. It was game full of big moments, lots of penalties, and is the first time CSU has ever beaten BSU.

BREAKING: @broncosportsFB to host Portland St. on Sept. 21, 2024, replacing lost Houston game, per sources. Verbal agreement in place, waiting to be signed. PSU was scheduled to play San Diego St, which is paying PSU $50,000 to get out of that game. First reported @johncanzanobft pic.twitter.com/y8NF9jOzsb — (@MikeFPrater) October 13, 2023

